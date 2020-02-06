Peshawar to host PSL matches from next year: PCB chief

Ehsan Mani reviews renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has announced that Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixtures will also be played in Peshawar from next year.

The cricket board president was at the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar to review the renovations at the venue.

“We are hopeful that it will be ready in time for matches next year,” Mani said while speaking to the media. International games will also be played here once domestic league matches are contested.”

Mani said that the board wants to bring international cricket back to all corners of the country.

Speaking on Pakistan’s comprehensive defeat to India in the U19 Cricket World Cup semi-final, the PCB chief said that cricket is a game of wins and losses. He heaped praise of India’s batting and bowling in the one-sided fixture which Pakistan lost by 10 wickets.