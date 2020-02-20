PCB suspends Umar Akmal under Anti-Corruption Code

The Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended Umar Akmal under Article 4.7.1 of its Anti-Corruption Code.

The article is imposed when a cricketer is involved in “exceptional circumstances” that the PCB reckons may undermine the integrity of the sport.

Akmal was part of defending champions Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 2020.

The PCB made this revelation in an official statement Thursday morning, just hours before the Quetta Gladiators man was to line up for the defending champions against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

According to the PCB, the batsman cannot take part in any cricket-related activity until the investigation against him concludes.

The board has allowed Quetta Gladiators to apply for Umar Akmal’s replacement.

The reigning PSL champions said they wouldn’t make any comment on the matter until the inquiry is concluded and will make a replacement pick.