PCB dismiss Umar Akmal’s fitness test controversy as ‘misunderstanding’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated that the incident involving batsman Umar Akmal during the fitness test happened because of a “misunderstanding”.

“The PCB today concluded its proceedings into an alleged misconduct involving Umar Akmal during a fitness test,” the board stated in a statement on its website. “After listening to all the parties involved, it was established that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding.”

It was further stated that the batsman was reprimanded and reminded of his responsibilities as a senior cricketer after he expressed regret at his actions.

PCB added that the matter has been closed and the two parties will not comment on the matter any further.

Umar Akmal reportedly misbehaved with staff members at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore during a fitness test. He and his brother Kamran Akmal both failed their fitness tests “by significant margins”.