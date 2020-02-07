PCB change policy to allow players in more T20 leagues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is working on changing its policy to allow players to take part in more cricketing leagues across the world, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

Previously, players were frequently given No Objection Certificates for the whole competition but were called back halfway through the tournament to join training camps or undergo fitness tests organised by the board.

The board has reportedly taken the governing board into confidence for regarding the new guidelines.

“The Board of Governors approved the No Objection Certificate guidelines for cricketers,” PCB stated after a meeting in Peshawar. “Amongst other guidelines, the policy allows centrally contracted players to seek clearance for up to a maximum of three ICC-approved foreign leagues, excluding the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as long they don’t coincide with the PCB-organised events and player workloads and fitness regimes are properly managed. The CEO shall have a final approval right. Further details on the NOC policy will be announced in due course.”

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who took on the dual role of head coach and chief selector, will have a key role in the process of issuing NOCs to players while Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan will have the final right of approval.

Misbah is planning to devise a national selection policy with the cooperation of cricket committee member Nadeem Khan and the head coaches of the six association teams.

“The interaction with the board of governors was a wide-ranging one, which I found positive and supportive. They asked all the relevant questions and provided some constructive advice,” Misbah said. “I am satisfied with the progress the team is making, though I acknowledge a lot of work still needs to be done. Having said that, we are now a different group as compared to what we were when we started.

He said that they have significantly improved their fitness levels and the players are also gaining confidence as they are now performing consistently at the international level.