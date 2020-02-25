PCB begin investigating Umar Akmal for spot-fixing

The Pakistan Cricket Board has begun investigations into Quetta Gladiators batsman Umar Akmal’s alleged involvement in spot-fixing after suspending him on the eve of the Pakistan Super League.

The 29-year-old is suspected of having agreed to fix three different moments in his side’s opening game against Islamabad United.

Umar’s phones, laptop and ipads have been sent to forensics, with a charge sheet expected to be prepared once further investigations are finished.

Early investigations suggest that there is evidence in Umar’s phone implicating him of spot-fixing.

The Lahore-born is no stranger to controversy and escaped board action just last month after he was said to have exposed himself to members of the fitness training camp in a moment of frustration for pushing him too hard during the tests.