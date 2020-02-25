Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

PCB begin investigating Umar Akmal for spot-fixing

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PCB begin investigating Umar Akmal for spot-fixing

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board has begun investigations into Quetta Gladiators batsman Umar Akmal’s alleged involvement in spot-fixing after suspending him on the eve of the Pakistan Super League.

The 29-year-old is suspected of having agreed to fix three different moments in his side’s opening game against Islamabad United.

Umar’s phones, laptop and ipads have been sent to forensics, with a charge sheet expected to be prepared once further investigations are finished.  

Early investigations suggest that there is evidence in Umar’s phone implicating him of spot-fixing.

The Lahore-born is no stranger to controversy and escaped board action just last month after he was said to have exposed himself to members of the fitness training camp in a moment of frustration for pushing him too hard during the tests.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket pakistan super league
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Kings claim 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings claim 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators defeat Islamabad United by three wickets
Quetta Gladiators defeat Islamabad United by three wickets
Multan Sultans claim five-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans claim five-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars
Kamran century guides Peshawar Zalmi to victory over Quetta Gladiators
Kamran century guides Peshawar Zalmi to victory over Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators claim five-wicket win over Karachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators claim five-wicket win over Karachi Kings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.