Pakistan’s best eleven for the opening Test against Bangladesh

Pakistan go into the game against Bangladesh as firm favourites and with good reason. Bangladesh have never won a Test against Bangladesh and the hosts seemed to have regained some semblance of form during their last series against Sri Lanka. The visitors, on the other hand, have been woeful in the longest format and have suffered innings defeats in all of the Tests they have played since the start of 2019.

The series can give Pakistan a chance to rotate the players around and get a few players back into form but coach Misbah-ul-Haq knows anything other than comprehensive wins will raise the pressure even further on him. Here are the 11 players Pakistan should pick for the first Test:

1. Abid Ali: A sample size of just two Tests is too small to draw any conclusions from but Abid has taken to cricket’s most difficult format with effortless ease. The 32-year-old right-hander averages 160.5 after scoring centuries in both matches against Sri Lanka. That average is unsustainable in the long run but such is Abid’s form that he might be quietly confident of putting in a similar performance against Bangladesh.

2. Shan Masood: Shan has had a hit-and-miss career for Pakistan and still averages less than 30 in Tests. The left-hander earned himself a stay of execution after this century in the last game against Sri Lanka but he needs to do a lot more to justify his spot in the side.

3. Azhar Ali: The skipper had been under pressure after a miserable run in the past two years but seems to have returned to form with two back-to-back first-class centuries. Azhar followed up his 118 against Sri Lanka with a 119 against Northern in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final to help Central Punjab to the title. Azhar will be 35 by the time the second Test is played but he still remains a key fixture in the Test side.

4. Babar Azam: 2019 was Babar’s year in the longest format and the star turn averaged 68.44 at a strike-rate of 72.3 during the calendar year. However, the one criticism that can be leveled on one of the finest batsmen in the world is his inability to convert centuries into mammoth totals. Babar has three centuries and two half-centuries in his last six innings but has never once crossed 105. Against a relatively weak opponent, Babar will be looking to take that next step.

5. Fawad Alam: Fawad was finally included in the squad for the Sri Lanka series but was not given a chance. However, Haris Sohail failed to impress with either bat or ball with his limited opportunities in the series and Fawad’s case has become even stronger. The left-hander is arguably the best batsman in the country after Babar and his continued omission is nothing short of scandalous.

6. Asad Shafiq: Another senior player that has had his reputation dented by a string of poor performances. Asad managed a gutsy half-century in the final Test against Sri Lanka and will be hoping to address his recent slide after being demoted down the order once again. Asad is Pakistan’s best-ever number six and should occupy that spot until he hangs up his boots.

7. Muhammad Rizwan: Rizwan is one of the few automatic starters in the side at the moment, which has more to do with his The wicketkeeper batsman was one of the standout performers in the series against Australia but was not among the runs against Sri Lanka in more familiar circumstances. He will be hoping to get a few big scores under his belt in order to further cement his spot in the side.

8. Yasir Shah: The leg-spinner was rested for the first game against Sri Lanka after a woeful series in Australia that saw him perform better with the bat than with the ball. Yasir hasn’t been his usual self of late and had an average of 101.33 in 2019 but still remains the country’s ace spinner in the longest format and should be given the nod ahead of off-spinner Bilal Asif.

9. Muhammad Abbas: The pacer has lost a yard of pace in recent times, leading to him being dropped for the first Test against Australia, but showed against Sri Lanka that he still retains the ability to trouble and dismiss batsmen. His control will allow Pakistan to dictate the tempo of the game and the pacer can be downright deadly if there is seam movement on offer.

10. Naseem Shah: The 16-year-old was prevented from being called for the U19 World Cup, where he could have helped Pakistan as they were unceremoniously dumped out by arch-rivals India. That decision shows Naseem remains in Misbah and Azhar’s plans and can feature once again against Bangladesh.

11. Imran Khan: It would seem counter-intuitive to drop Shaheen Shah Afridi but the 19-year-old is surely due a rest, especially with a grueling Pakistan Super League campaign just on the horizon. Shaheen has played a lot of cricket in the past 18 months and Pakistan must protect the pacer from fatigue-related injuries. Imran is a more-than-able deputy that brings experience and control to the side.