Pakistan U19 vice-captain Haider Ali confident ahead of India clash

Pakistan take on India in the first semi-final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday and the Boys in Green’s in-form vice-captain Haider Ali is raring to go.

The two sides are no strangers to success at this level; India have won the competition four times while Pakistan have claimed it twice. Pakistan, however, have the superior head-to-head record with five wins and four losses in nine games against their arch-rivals.

Haider is the kind of aggressive opener that can take the game away from any team and will be hoping to deliver a blistering start to the side in the semi-final.

“My form and confidence is really good at the moment,” Haider said in an interview with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “I was unfortunately run out in the last game against Afghanistan and that hurt.”

The rivalry between the two sides, both on and off the field, means there is more at stake than just a place in the final but Haider insists there is no added pressure on him.

“I have to play my aggressive game, there is no extra pressure on me,” he said. “I have to play in this game like I play any other game. I wanted to be in form for this game and thankfully I am. My aim is to give the side a good start at the top of the order.”

Haider impressed in an ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup match against India and is hoping to build on that innings. “I scored 45 against India in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup. I will be hoping to give my 100 per cent. I want to thank the fans as their encouragement has helped us a lot.”