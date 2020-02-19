Wednesday, February 19, 2020  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Cricket

Pakistan trying to host ICC events: PCB chief Ehsan Mani

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has said that the board is trying its best to host International Cricket Council (ICC) events in the country.

“Pakistan has never hosted an event on such a big scale,” Mani said during the unveiling of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 trophy in Karachi on Wednesday. “Organising cricket matches in Pakistan will send a positive message to the world.”

The PCB chief claimed that cricketers from around the world have expressed their interest of playing in the 20-over PSL.

Mani added that the fans are the real reason for PSL’s success. “They are fully supporting our cause.”

He further said that 2020 is going to be a great year for Pakistan cricket.

