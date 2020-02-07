Pakistan to play New Zealand in play-off for third place

The third place play-off of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup will be played between Pakistan and New Zealand in Benoni on Saturday.

The two sides, which were eliminated from the competition in the semi-final stage, will be looking to end their campaign on a winning note.

Pakistan started off with a 10-wicket victory over Scotland before beating Zimbabwe by 38 runs to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Their final round-robin fixture against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain.

Rohail Nazir’s men picked up a six-wicket win against Afghanistan in the quarter-final before bowing out of the competition following a 10-wicket loss to India.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s first game of the tournament against Japan was abandoned due to rain. The Black Caps went on to beat Sri Lanka by three wickets. They suffered a 44-run defeat under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method.

They advanced to the quarter-final stage where they beat West Indies by two wickets before getting eliminated by Bangladesh in the semis after losing by six wickets.

The fixture will start at 1pm Pakistan Standard Time.