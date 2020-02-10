Pakistan recalls athletes from China over coronavirus fears

Pakistan has recalled five of its athletes from China due to the coronavirus.

Arshad Nadeem, Mehboob Ali, Mohammad Naeem, Azeez-ur-Rehman and Samiullah were to undergo training in Nanjing till February 28.

Pakistan have called back it’s 5 athletes from CHINA 🇨🇳 in connection of CORONA VIRUS 🦠 THREATS pic.twitter.com/x2Gt3JUoYO — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) February 10, 2020

All five of them had bagged medals in the previous edition of the South Asian Games.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people.

The new fatalities brought the death toll on the mainland to 908, most of them in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province.

More than 40,000 infections have been confirmed in China, while at least 25 other countries have had confirmed cases.

Major airlines have suspended flights to and from China in an attempt to stop the spread.