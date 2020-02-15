Pakistan play India in Women’s T20 World Cup warm up

Pakistan will take on India in a warm up fixture of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Brisbane on Sunday.

The game will begin at 9am Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

India have an impressive head-to-head advantage over Pakistan with nine victories and two losses in their total 11 T20Is.

India are scheduled to take on West Indies in their second warm up game on February 18. Pakistan will play against Bangladesh on February 20.

Squads:

Pakistan: Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (captain), Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Syeda Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Muneeba Ali and Ayesha Naseem.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol