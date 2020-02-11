Tuesday, February 11, 2020  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah plays down injury fears

Posted: Feb 11, 2020
Posted: Feb 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan’s teenage sensation Naseem Shah confirmed that he is not suffering from any serious injuries.

“This is nothing serious,” Naseem said after claiming the man-of-the-match award against Bangladesh in the Rawalpindi Test on Monday. “It’s only a strain in muscles and as a precaution, I didn’t bowl. I will take two days to start again.”

Naseem Shah became the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick when he achieved the feat on the third day against Bangladesh at the age of 16.

He did not bowl on the fourth day on which Pakistan won the fixture by an innings and 44 runs.

