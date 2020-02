Pakistan made a winning start to the Kabaddi World Cup as they picked up a victory over Canada.

The hosts put on an impressive performance in the tournament’s opening game to win by 64-24.

Iran, on the other hand, also clinched their first win of the event. They beat Sierra Leone 60-19 in the second game of the day.

Four matches are scheduled for Monday with India taking on Germany while Azerbaijan playing against Kenya.

Iran will play England whereas Australia squares off against Canada.