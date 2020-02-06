Pakistan look to continue dominance over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi Test

The Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday with the hosts going into the clash as firm favourites.

Azhar Ali’s men are heading into the first Test on the back of a 2-0 win in the three-match T20 series. The third fixture was abandoned due to rain.

Pakistan have an unbeaten record over Bangladesh when it comes to the longest format. The two sides have met in 10 games, out of which Pakistan have nine fixtures while the other ended in a draw.

📸 Pakistan team training session in Rawalpindi. #PAKvBAN Test starts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7aJuKNK6bX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 6, 2020

The two haven’t played a single Test match since 2015. Their previous fixture was played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka from May 6-10 which Pakistan won by a comfortable 328-run margin.

The match will begin at 10am local time.