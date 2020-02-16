Sunday, February 16, 2020  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan-India warm­-up match abandoned without ball bowled

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan-India warm­-up match abandoned without ball bowled

Photo: AFP

The anticipated warm-up match between Pakistan Women and India Women was abandoned without a ball bowled due to a wet outfield at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, Australia.

The two arch-rivals were hoping to prepare for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup that begins on February 21 with India facing defending champions and hosts Australia in the opener.

Pakistan, on the other hand, play their first game against the West Indies on February 26.

The two sides have been put in different groups, meaning they will only clash in the tournament if both teams qualify for the next round.

India’s group contains Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, while Pakistan have England, South Africa, West Indies and Thailand to contend with in Group B.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket India women Pakistan women
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Instagram influencer accuses Shadab of threatening to leak her nudes
Instagram influencer accuses Shadab of threatening to leak her nudes
Watch: Kabaddi World Cup 2020 held in Lahore
Watch: Kabaddi World Cup 2020 held in Lahore
Naseem Shah becomes youngest cricketer to take Test hat-trick
Naseem Shah becomes youngest cricketer to take Test hat-trick
Babar Azam among top five batsmen across all three formats
Babar Azam among top five batsmen across all three formats
Pakistan, India face off in Kabaddi World Cup
Pakistan, India face off in Kabaddi World Cup
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.