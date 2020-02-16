Pakistan-India warm­-up match abandoned without ball bowled

The anticipated warm-up match between Pakistan Women and India Women was abandoned without a ball bowled due to a wet outfield at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, Australia.

The two arch-rivals were hoping to prepare for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup that begins on February 21 with India facing defending champions and hosts Australia in the opener.

Pakistan, on the other hand, play their first game against the West Indies on February 26.

The two sides have been put in different groups, meaning they will only clash in the tournament if both teams qualify for the next round.

India’s group contains Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, while Pakistan have England, South Africa, West Indies and Thailand to contend with in Group B.