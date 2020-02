Pakistan will face India in the Kabaddi World Cup final today (Sunday) at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore. The match begins at 7pm.

Pakistan defeated Iran and India defeated Australia to reach the final match. Iran and Australia will now play for third place.

India made 42 points to Australia’s 32 while Pakistan made 52 to Iran’s 30.

This is the fifth time Pakistan and India will be facing off in a final of the Kabaddi World Cup.