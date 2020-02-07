Rawalpindi Test: Pakistan bowlers gain upper hand over Bangladesh

Pakistan had an enjoyable morning session on the opening day of the Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh on Friday.

Pakistan’s decision to bowl first proved to be favourable as they had Bangladesh at 95-3 at lunch.

Shaheen Shah Afridi struck on the third ball of the game as debutante Saif Hassan was caught out on a duck. Bangladesh then lost its second opener Tamim Iqbal who was trapped leg before by Mohammad Abbas for just three in the very next over.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and skipper Mominul Haque then put on a 59-run partnership for the third wicket before the latter was caught behind off Shaheen’s bowling for 30.

Shanto and Mahmudullah will resume playing at 44 and 17 respectively after the lunch break.

Azhar Ali has retained the same combination which beat Sri Lanka comfortably in the Karachi Test.

Pakistan XI: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed and Ebadot Hossain.