Pakistan claim 212-run first innings lead

Pakistan claimed a 212-run lead in the first innings of their Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi after they managed to reach 445 despite losing quick wickets on day three.

Pakistan will be disappointed at only adding 103 runs to their overnight score of 342-3 as they lost seven wickets in quick time but still hold a commanding position in the game.

The day didn’t start according to plan for the host as Babar Azam was dismissed very early on to set the tone for the rest of the first session.

Azhar Ali’s men lost four wickets in a busy first session that saw Pakistan add 78 runs to their overnight score of 342 to finish on 420-7, taking their lead to 187 at lunch.

Haris Sohail impressed for Pakistan as he went into lunch on an unbeaten 54. Haris was eventually dismissed for 75 when he found deep mid-wicket trying to clear the boundary.

Babar’s 143 was the top score for the side, with Shan Masood also scoring 100. Asad Shafiq and Haris both scored gutsy half-centuries to frustrate the visiting bowlers, who shared the wickets among them but struggled to keep the runs down.