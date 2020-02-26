Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan beat West Indies in Women’s T20 World Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan beat West Indies in Women’s T20 World Cup

Photo Courtesy: T20WorldCup/Twitter

Pakistan started their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket win over former champions West Indies in Canberra on Wednesday.

West Indies, being sent to bat first, were in trouble from the get-go with the side struggling at 28-3.

Skipper Stefanie Taylor (43 off 47) and Shemaine Campbelle (43 off 36) anchored the side to 124-7.

Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer and Nidar Dar took two wickets.

Pakistan completed the run chase in 18.2 overs, thanks to a 58-run partnership between Javeria Khan (35 off 28) and Muneeba Ali (25 off 26).

Bismah Maroof completed the job with her unbeaten knock of 38.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, Pakistan vs West Indies, West Indies vs Pakistan, PAKvWI, WIvPAK, #PAKvWI,#WIvPAK, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer, Nidar Dar
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Kings claim 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings claim 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators defeat Islamabad United by three wickets
Quetta Gladiators defeat Islamabad United by three wickets
Multan Sultans claim five-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans claim five-wicket win against Lahore Qalandars
Kamran century guides Peshawar Zalmi to victory over Quetta Gladiators
Kamran century guides Peshawar Zalmi to victory over Quetta Gladiators
Quetta Gladiators claim five-wicket win over Karachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators claim five-wicket win over Karachi Kings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.