Pakistan beat West Indies in Women’s T20 World Cup

Pakistan started their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket win over former champions West Indies in Canberra on Wednesday.

West Indies, being sent to bat first, were in trouble from the get-go with the side struggling at 28-3.

Skipper Stefanie Taylor (43 off 47) and Shemaine Campbelle (43 off 36) anchored the side to 124-7.

Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer and Nidar Dar took two wickets.

Pakistan completed the run chase in 18.2 overs, thanks to a 58-run partnership between Javeria Khan (35 off 28) and Muneeba Ali (25 off 26).

Bismah Maroof completed the job with her unbeaten knock of 38.