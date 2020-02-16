Sunday, February 16, 2020  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Pakistan beat India to win Kabaddi World Cup

Pakistan beat India in a riveting final to win the 2020 Kabaddi World Cup on Sunday.

The fans were treated to some riveting kabaddi action with both sides giving their all to win the game which mattered most.

India had the fair share with the side leading the first half by 24-18.

A heated moment took place in the fifth minute of the second half after a point was awarded to the Pakistan, which were trailing at 24-28.

However, Pakistan went on to level the match at 32 points each and started to build a lead.

They held their nerve from there on to win their first world championship by a margin of 43-41.

