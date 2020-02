Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in Rawalpindi Test to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Bangladesh added 42 runs to their overnight total of 126-6 before getting dismissed for 168.

Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Mominul Haque for 41. Mohammad Abbas had Rubel Hossain for just five.

Yasir Shah picked up the final two wickets by dismissing Liton Das (29) and Abu Jayed.

The second Test will be played in Karachi on April 5.