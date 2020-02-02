Sunday, February 2, 2020  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Novak Djokovic wins record eighth Australian Open

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic wins record eighth Australian Open

Photo: AFP

Novak Djokovic battled through intense pressure from Dominic Thiem to reassert his dominance at the Australian Open on Sunday, claiming a record eighth title and in doing so retaking the world number one ranking.

The indomitable Serb stretched his unbeaten streak this season to 13 by rallying from two sets to one down and beating the courageous fifth-seeded Austrian 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a near four-hour ordeal.

It was his 17th Grand Slam title, moving him within two of Rafael Nadal and three of Roger Federer on the all-time list.

FaceBook WhatsApp
australian open Dominic Thiem Tennis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Third Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 abandoned due to rain
Third Pakistan-Bangladesh T20 abandoned due to rain
Watch: PSL 5 official anthem 'Tayyar Hain'
Watch: PSL 5 official anthem ‘Tayyar Hain’
Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt in trouble once again
Umar Akmal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt in trouble once again
PSL 5 official anthem to be released today
PSL 5 official anthem to be released today
Twitter isn't ready for PSL 5 anthem 'Tayyar Hain'
Twitter isn’t ready for PSL 5 anthem ‘Tayyar Hain’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.