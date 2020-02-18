Tuesday, February 18, 2020  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Northern beat MCC in one-off T20

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Northern picked up a nine-run win over Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in their one-off T20 at Lahore’s Aitchison College Ground on Monday.

Northern, being sent in to bat first, managed 152-5 on the back of a half-century by Ali Imran.

The opening batsman struck 64 off 43 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two maximums.

Ravi Bopara, on the other hand, returned with splendid figures of 3-14 in his four overs.

The hosts put on a disciplined bowling performance to restrict the visiting side to 143-7 with Munir Riaz and Mubasir Khan taking two wickets each.

Samit Patel top scored with his unbeaten knock of 39 from 35 balls that included one four and two sixes but it wasn’t enough to take his side over the line as they fell nine runs short of the mark.

