No official ball-tampering complaint made by Quetta against Peshawar: PCB

Quetta Gladiators have failed to register an official complaint against Peshawar Zalmi accusing them of ball tampering during Saturday’s game against them, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced in a press release.

In a press conference after the game which Zalmi won by 6 wickets, Quetta skipper Sarfraz Ahmed had said that his side had formally reported what they perceived was an attempt by Peshawar to alter the condition of the ball.

However, a press release by the PCB has refuted Sarfraz’s statement, saying that Quetta have not filed the complaint through the “correctly stated procedure”.

Quetta Gladiators had written their complaint on the match evaluation form, which is not the platform to lodge formal complaints.

The PCB stated that all reports must be completed on Form “Rep 1” or a form made available by the board.

These reports must then be signed and dated by the person lodging the report.

The PCB added that a complaint can only be made within 48 hours of the conclusion of a game.