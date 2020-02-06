Thursday, February 6, 2020  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1441
New date, captain announced for bushfire relief match

Photo: AFP

Cricket Australia have announced the new date for the bushfire relief match which was postponed earlier due to rain forecast.

The match, which was originally scheduled to be played on February 8, has now been moved to February 9.

“The rain forecast for Sydney during the day has forced us to reconsider our original idea of playing the Bushfire Cricket Bash before the Big Bash League final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 8,” Cricket Australia stated on its website. “The BBL final will still proceed on Saturday night at the SCG under normal playing conditions. The decision to move the charity match has been made to give The Final the best chance possible of going ahead.” 

Legendary cricketers Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will be leading the two teams. The latter has replaced Shane Warne as skipper in the game.

The players which have signed up to play the relief match are Ricky Ponting (captain), Adam Gilchrist (captain), Alex Blackwell, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh, Dan Christian, Matthew Hayden, Luke Hodge, Justin Langer, Phoebe Litchfield, Andrew Symonds, Nick Riewoldt, Elyse Villani, Shane Watson, Yuvraj Singh and Wasim Akram.

Australia bushfire Cricket
 
