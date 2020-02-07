Nasir Jamshed handed 17-month jail term in spot-fixing case

A UK court sentenced on Friday former Pakistani opener Nasir Jamshed to 17 months in prison in the spot fixing case.

His two other accomplices Yousuf Anwar and Ijaz Ahmed were sent to prison for three and two-and-a-half years respectively. They were taken into custody after the verdict was announced.

Jamshed had pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to bribe fellow cricketers as part of a T20 spot-fixing coup in December.

Yousuf Anwar and Ijaz Shah had also confessed to offering financial advantages to the players during the Pakistan Super League.

Prosecutors had told the court that an undercover police officer had unearthed evidence by pretending to be a member of a corrupt betting syndicate.

The policeman’s efforts then led to the discovery of an attempted fix in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2016 and an actual fix in the PSL in February 2017.

In both cases, an opening batsman in the T20 tournaments had agreed to not score runs from the first two balls of an over in return for money.