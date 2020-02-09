Naseem Shah’s forever 16 moment

Next week Naseem Shah will become the first man in history to celebrate his 17th birthday with a Test hat-trick to his name. No matter what he does from there on in with his life, nobody can ever take that away from him.

That is a poisoned chalice if ever there was one.

More than a year before he becomes ‘legal’, Naseem has achieved what only 40 men in the world have ever achieved. By doing so, he has ensured that he will never be able to escape this moment.

Everything that happens in Naseem’s career from here on in will be judged in the light of this achievement and the ordinary no longer suffices once it has been lit up by the incredible.

Naseem is no longer touted to be great, he is expected to be. Greatness has been thrust upon him and it can be a terrible burden to bear.

There is still a decade to go before Naseem can be considered in peak physical condition for the demands of fast-bowling. For somebody that already seems impossible to drop, that is not necessarily a good thing.

The management needs to be lauded for fast-tracking Naseem into the side. He was prevented from being called for the U19 side as that was thought to be a step down in his development since he had already made his Test debut in Australia.

As a result, Naseem made history in the same week in which his former U19 teammates lost by 10 wickets to India. Whether the likes of India’s excellent openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena would have been a lesser challenge than a side that last avoided innings defeat in a Test back in 2018 is a different debate.

Pakistan don’t exactly have the best track record when it comes to protecting their young stars and countless potential greats have been dragged down off the constant conveyer belt by a number of factors.

Naseem’s fellow teenage pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has played almost every game since he made his debut over a year ago and showed signs of fatigue during the World Cup before seeming to be reinvigorated by a brief rest.

Pakistan’s media and fans are a cruel bunch, who love a good gossip as much as they love a good performance.

The journalism was callous, to say the least, when Naseem broke down during a press conference while recalling the recent death of his mother.

Shaheen was accused by a reporter of making fun of his skin colour after his words were deliberately misconstrued.

Hasan Ali and Usman Shinwari are two young pacers who had the world at their feet but have had their careers curtailed by injury.

Delve further back into history and the waters just keep getting murkier, with everything from greed to backroom politics destroying the country’s finest talents.

Naseem and Shaheen have the ability to become one of the greatest fast-bowling duos the world has ever seen. They have all the ingredients required — the pace, the bounce, the control, the ability to move the ball both ways — but their mental and physical prowess will be tested to the very limits.

For now though, they need protection.