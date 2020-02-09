Naseem Shah becomes youngest cricketer to take Test hat-trick

Pakistan’s 16-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah has become the youngest cricketer to ever take a Test hat-trick when he dismissed Bangladesh batsmen Najmul Hossain, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah off consecutive deliveries in Rawalpindi and etched his name in history.

The right-armed Naseem first trapped Najmul Hossain leg before wicket, courtesy of a great review taken by the Pakistan camp. He then repeated the trick against Taijul Islam, who was caught perfectly plumb in front of the stumps, before dismissing Mahmudullah to claim his hat-trick as Harris Sohail held onto a smart catch.

Naseem breaks the record of compatriot Abdul Razzaq, who claimed a hat-trick at the age of 20 against Sri Lanka.