Nadir Magsi, Tushna Patel defend Cholistan Rally titles

The 15th edition of the Cholistan Rally ended on Sunday with veteran racers Nadir Magsi and Tushna Patel retaining their titles.

Magsi finished the 480-kilometre track in four hours, 28 minutes and 51 seconds.

Asif Fazal took the second position while Faisal Khan Shadikhel finished the race on third position.

On the other hand, Tushna Patel was also successful in defending her title in the women’s category. Maham Sheeraz was the runner up followed by Salma Marwat Khan.

Lahore’s Moin Khan emerged winner in the tournament’s first-ever dirt bike race.