Multan Sultans: Players to watch out for in PSL5

Multan Sultans will be aiming to reach the play-offs for the first time and have a well-balanced squad filled with several global all-rounders that can contribute with both bat and ball.

None of the Multan players had a truly memorable campaign last year and their management knows that can make all the difference when the teams are so evenly matched.

Their top run-getter was Shoaib Malik, who finished 15th in the scoring charts with 266 runs to his name, while Shahid Afridi’s 10 wickets meant he was Multan’s top wicket-taker but was only 14th in the overall list.

Here are two players that can stand up to be counted this time around for them.

Rilee Rossouw: The left-handed Rilee Rossouw was part of the Quetta Gladiators side that won the title last year and brings with him crucial winning experience after scoring an impressive unbeaten 39 in the final against Peshawar Zalmi.

Rossouw’s role as the middle-order anchor will be even more important considering Multan have allowed the veteran Malik to leave for Peshawar Zalmi while he also has the ability to accelerate at the death.

The South-African scored 295 runs last year, more than any Multan Sultans player, and may have more license to free his arm considering the batting depth that Multan will most likely have in their side.

Rossouw comes into the Pakistan Super League on the back of a strong Bangladesh Premier League that saw him finish as the tournament’s top-scorer with 495 runs to his name but saw his Khulna Tigers side lose to Rajshahi Royals in the final.

Sohail Tanvir: Another Quetta Gladiators title-winner that has swapped the purple of Quetta for the green of Multan, Tanvir is one of the canniest T20 operators in the global circuit.

The unorthodox left-arm bowler has the experience and the ability to not only take wickets at regular intervals but can also stop the flow of runs with a wide array of deliveries that range from looping slower deliveries to wide yorkers.

Only three bowlers claimed more than Tanvir’s tally of 15 wickets in last year’s competition while his economy was under seven. His figures of 0-23 in the final were pivotal for Quetta and Multan will be hoping for more such performances from the veteran. It seems almost sacrosanct to exclude Afridi from any list of players to watch out for but the veteran leg-spinner will turn 40 during this year’s PSL, while Tanvir is almost a spring chicken compared to Afridi at the age of 35.