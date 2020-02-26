Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Miandad threatens legal action against those mocking him

Posted: Feb 26, 2020
Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has warned that he will take legal action against those who are making personal jokes about him.

“Such things have deeply hurt my feelings,” Miandad said in a video which is making rounds on social media. “You can do it but in a decent way. I was made a dummy on several news channels and my name is being taken openly. So, next time I will be taking legal action against those involved.”

