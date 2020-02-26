Miandad threatens legal action against those mocking him

Former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad has warned that he will take legal action against those who are making personal jokes about him.

Stop Insulting me & show some RESPECT, this is how you treat your legend?, Javed Miandad Angry on Shahzad Iqbal and message to all media houses.

Watch: https://t.co/vMPxGpb0EB@ShahzadIqbalGEO #JavedMiandad #ShahzadIqbal #PSL2020 #DummyShow pic.twitter.com/M1iRb7v5l8 — Javed Miandad (@I_JavedMiandad) February 25, 2020

“Such things have deeply hurt my feelings,” Miandad said in a video which is making rounds on social media. “You can do it but in a decent way. I was made a dummy on several news channels and my name is being taken openly. So, next time I will be taking legal action against those involved.”