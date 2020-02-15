MCC begin Pakistan tour with win over Lahore Qalandars

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) picked up a four-wicket victory over the Lahore Qalandars in a 20-over fixture at Gaddafi Stadium.

The hosts, being sent to bat first, were restricted to 135-5 with Fakhar Zaman and skipper Sohail Akhtar scoring 45 off 36 deliveries and 40 not out respectively.

Fakhar hit five fours and a six whereas Sohail had two sixes and a four to his name.

The MCC completed the run chase with four balls to spare. Ravi Bopara anchored the side home with his 42-run knock which came off 37 balls. He hit two fours and a six during his stay.

Samit Patel, on the other hand, played the supporting role with his 31 off 25 deliveries which included two sixes and a four.

The MCC will now face the Pakistan Shaheens in a 50-over match at Aitchison College on February 16 February.