Live Updates – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League, Match 4

Fixture: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

Date: February 22

Venue: National Stadium of Karachi

Last year’s finalists take on each other in the fourth game of the Pakistan Super League 2020 as runners-up Peshawar Zalmi seek revenge against defending champions Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium of Karachi.

LIVE UPDATES

QUETTA GLADIATORS

Over 4: Quetta Gladiators 33-0

Both Roy and Watson hit Rahat for boundaries in that expensive over

Rahat to Roy, 2 runs

Rahat to Watson, 1 run

Rahat to Roy, 1 run

Rahat to Roy, FOUR

Rahat to Watson, 1 run

Rahat to Watson, FOUR

Over 3: Quetta Gladiators 20-0

U19 pacer Amir Khan is deposited for a huge six by Roy but does well to give away only seven in his first-ever PSL over

Amir to Roy, no run

Amir to Roy, no run

Amir to Roy, no run

Amir to Roy, no run

Amir to Roy, SIX

Amir to Watson, 1 run

Over 2: Quetta Gladiators 13-0

Five dots balls but Roy gets a boundary through an exquisite cover drive when it does hit the middle of the bat

Rahat to Roy, no run

Rahat to Roy, no run

Rahat to Roy, FOUR

Rahat to Roy, no run

Rahat to Roy, no run

Rahat to Roy, no run

Over 1: Quetta Gladiators 9-0

An overthrow gives Multan four extra runs in that over but otherwise tight opening over by Hasan

Hasan to Watson, no run

Hasan to Roy, 1 run

Hasan to Watson, 1 run

Hasan to Roy, 1 leg bye

Hasan to Roy, 2 runs + FOUR overthrows

Hasan to Roy, no run

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Darren Sammy (captain), Liam Dawson, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali and Mohammad Amir Khan.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed and Tymal Mills.

Peshawar Zalmi elect to field after winning the toss

Quetta Gladiators began their campaign with a win over Islamabad United while Peshawar Zalmi lost to Karachi Kings.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi.

The two sides have faced each other 14 times. Quetta have won eight games and lost five times whereas one game ended without a result.