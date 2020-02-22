Live Updates – Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League, Match 4
Fixture: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi
Date: February 22
Venue: National Stadium of Karachi
Last year’s finalists take on each other in the fourth game of the Pakistan Super League 2020 as runners-up Peshawar Zalmi seek revenge against defending champions Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium of Karachi.
Over 4: Quetta Gladiators 33-0
Both Roy and Watson hit Rahat for boundaries in that expensive over
Rahat to Roy, 2 runs
Rahat to Watson, 1 run
Rahat to Roy, 1 run
Rahat to Roy, FOUR
Rahat to Watson, 1 run
Rahat to Watson, FOUR
Over 3: Quetta Gladiators 20-0
U19 pacer Amir Khan is deposited for a huge six by Roy but does well to give away only seven in his first-ever PSL over
Amir to Roy, no run
Amir to Roy, no run
Amir to Roy, no run
Amir to Roy, no run
Amir to Roy, SIX
Amir to Watson, 1 run
Over 2: Quetta Gladiators 13-0
Five dots balls but Roy gets a boundary through an exquisite cover drive when it does hit the middle of the bat
Rahat to Roy, no run
Rahat to Roy, no run
Rahat to Roy, FOUR
Rahat to Roy, no run
Rahat to Roy, no run
Rahat to Roy, no run
Over 1: Quetta Gladiators 9-0
An overthrow gives Multan four extra runs in that over but otherwise tight opening over by Hasan
Hasan to Watson, no run
Hasan to Roy, 1 run
Hasan to Watson, 1 run
Hasan to Roy, 1 leg bye
Hasan to Roy, 2 runs + FOUR overthrows
Hasan to Roy, no run
Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Darren Sammy (captain), Liam Dawson, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali and Mohammad Amir Khan.
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed and Tymal Mills.
Peshawar Zalmi elect to field after winning the toss
Quetta Gladiators began their campaign with a win over Islamabad United while Peshawar Zalmi lost to Karachi Kings.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi.
The two sides have faced each other 14 times. Quetta have won eight games and lost five times whereas one game ended without a result.