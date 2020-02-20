PSL 2020 live updates – Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020, Match 1

Fixture: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United

Venue: National Stadium of Karachi

Date: February 20, 2020

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the opening ceremony and first game of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time champions Islamabad United at the National Stadium of Karachi.

Artists Abrar-ul-Haq, Aima Baig, Abu Mohammad, Fareed Ayaz, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Sanam Marvi and rock band Soch will perform on the occasion while Ali Azmat, Arif Lohar, Haroon and Asim Azhar will sing the PSL 5 anthem Tayyar Hain.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side have a head-to-head advantage over Shadab Khan’s unit as they have won five and lost four against their rivals.