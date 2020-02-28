Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
Cricket

Live Updates – Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars – PSL 5

Posted: Feb 28, 2020
Tournament: Pakistan Super League
Fixture: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Date: February 28

Peshawar Zalmi are taking on Lahore Qalandars in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES

Another inspection is now underway in Rawalpindi

The ground is still wet in certain places and next inspection is at 9pm now

Inspection going on with the referees out there in the middle

Ground inspection to take place at 8:15pm but our reporter in Rawalpindi believes chances of a game remain bleak

Earlier, Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by a comfortable margin of 52 runs in their backyard. You can recall the action from that game by clicking here.

Lahore Qalandars will be looking to claim their first win of this year’s edition while Peshawar Zalmi will be eyeing to get back to winning ways.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Peshawar Zalmi-Lahore Qalandars fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi won seven out of eight matches against Lahore Qalandars and lost just once.

LAHORE QALANDARS pakistan super league Peshawar Zalmi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

