Live Updates – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

Date: February 26

Multan Sultans are hosting Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES

PESHAWAR ZALMI

Over 15: Peshawar Zalmi 105-7

Peshawar struggling on turning pitch as wickets continue to tumble

Tahir to Sammy, no run

Tahir to Sammy, no run

Tahir to Sammy, no run

Tahir to Sammy, no run

Tahir to Sammy, wide

Tahir to Sammy, no run

Tahir to Hasan, 1 run

Over 14: Peshawar Zalmi 103-7

Afridi ends his spell on a high. One run and a wicket in that over as he finishes with 1-31 in four

Afridi to Sammy, no run

Afridi to Sammy, no run

Afridi to Sammy, no run

Afridi to Sammy, no run

Afridi to Hasan, 1 run

Afridi to Dawson, CAUGHT

Afridi gets Dawson now. Peshawar may struggle to finish their 20 overs

Over 13: Peshawar Zalmi 102-6

Good over by Imran and Multan are on top

Tahir to Sammy, no run

Tahir to Sammy, no run

Tahir to Riaz, CAUGHT

Riaz stretches for a looping Imran Tahir delivery and just finds mid-on

Tahir to Dawson, 1 run

Tahir to Riaz, 1 run

Tahir to Dawson, 1 run

Over 12: Peshawar Zalmi 99-5

Afridi has been expensive today. He’s gone for 30 in three overs

Afridi to Riaz, FOUR

Afridi to Riaz, FOUR

Afridi to Riaz, no run

Afridi to Dawson, 1 run

Afridi to Dawson, 2 runs

Afridi to Dawson, no run

Over 11: Peshawar Zalmi 88-5

Great over by Tanvir and Peshawar are in trouble

Tanvir to Dawson, 1 run

Tanvir to Dawson, no run

Tanvir to Riaz, 1 leg bye

Tanvir to Riaz, wide

Tanvir to Riaz, no run

Tanvir to Ali, CAUGHT

Haider pulls it straight to Rossouw in the deep as he tries to reach his half-century with a boundary

Tanvir to Ali, no run

Over 10: Peshawar Zalmi 85-4

Wickets a worry for Peshawar at halfway mark

Tahir to Ali, 1 run

Tahir to Dawson, 1 run

Tahir to Ali, 1 run

Tahir to Ali, 2 runs

Tahir to Ali, FOUR

Tahir to Dawson, 1 run

Over 9: Peshawar Zalmi 75-4

Haider and Dawson both cut Afridi for boundaries but that is always a risky ploy against him

Afridi to Dawson, 1 run

Afridi to Dawson, 2 runs

Afridi to Dawson, no run

Afridi to Dawson, FOUR

Afridi to Ali, 1 run

Afridi to Ali, FOUR

Over 8: Peshawar Zalmi 63-4

Imran Tahir’s introduction means spin is now on from both ends. Good tight over from the veteran

Tahir to Dawson, 2 runs

Tahir to Ali, 1 run

Tahir to Dawson, 1 run

Tahir to Ali, 3 runs

Tahir to Dawson, 1 run

Tahir to Dawson, no run

Over 7: Peshawar Zalmi 55-4

Spin into the attack now and Peshawar manage to get a boundary without taking any risks

Afridi to Ali, no run

Afridi to Dawson, 1 run

Afridi to Ali, 1 run

Afridi to Ali, FOUR

Afridi to Dawson, 1 run

Afridi to Dawson, no run

Over 6: Peshawar Zalmi 48-4

Haider pulls Ilyas for six but great over nonetheless. Peshawar four down in the powerplay

Ilyas to Ali, SIX

Ilyas to Dawson, 1 run

Ilyas to Dawson, no run

Ilyas to Livingstone, CAUGHT

And now Livingstone goes in an almost carbon copy of Malik’s wicket. Peshawar in big trouble

Ilyas to Livingstone, no run

Ilyas to Malik, CAUGHT

Malik nicks it through to the keeper and Peshawar are sinking

Over 5: Peshawar Zalmi 41-2

Peshawar start swiftly but lose both openers

Irfan to Ali, no run

Irfan to Ali, no run

Irfan to Ali, no run

Irfan to Ali, FOUR

Irfan to Ali, no run

Irfan to Malik, 1 run

Over 4: Peshawar Zalmi 35-2

Tanvir gets the big wicket of Kamran in that over

Tanvir to Malik, no run

Tanvir to Malik, no run

Tanvir to Akmal, CAUGHT

Kamran goes. Tries to hit Tanvir over mid-wicket but hands it straight to him

Tanvir to Akmal, FOUR

Tanvir to Akmal, no run

Tanvir to Akmal, wide

Tanvir to Akmal, FOUR

Over 3: Peshawar Zalmi 26-1

Haider Ali is proving to be quite a talent. Straight bats Irfan down the ground for six

Irfan to Ali, no run

Irfan to Ali, SIX

Irfan to Ali, no run

Irfan to Ali, no run

Irfan to Ali, no run

Irfan to Ali, FOUR

Over 2: Peshawar Zalmi 16-1

Kamran is looking in ominous nick. He creams a drive through cover for four

Ilyas to Ali, 1 run

Ilyas to Akmal, 1 run

Ilyas to Akmal, 2 runs

Ilyas to Akmal, no run

Ilyas to Akmal, FOUR

Ilyas to Akmal, no run

Over 1: Peshawar Zalmi 8-1

Two boundaries and a wicket in an entertaining first over

Irfan to Ali, FOUR

Irfan to Banton, CAUGHT

Banton is dropped first ball but Afridi hangs on and does his trademark star celebration

Irfan to Banton, no run

Irfan to Banton, FOUR

Irfan to Banton, no run

Irfan to Banton, no run

Peshawar Zalmi XI: Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy (captain), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali and Mohammad Amir Khan.

Multan Sultans XI: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir and Mohammad Irfan.

Multan Sultans have elected to bowl after winning the toss.

Zalmi are at third position with two points and a net run rate of 0.210 whereas Sultans are at fourth position with the same number of points and NRR of 0.197.

As far as the two sides go. They are currently ranked in the middle of the points table. They will be playing for two valuable points

A big occasion for the people of Multan as they will get to witness the PSL action as the tournament arrives here for the first-time ever.

We are here at Multan for the PSL 2020 fixture between hosts Multan Sultans and 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi.

The two sides have faced each other four times, with both teams winning twice.