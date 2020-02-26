Live Updates – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium
Date: February 26
Multan Sultans are hosting Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Over 15: Peshawar Zalmi 105-7
Peshawar struggling on turning pitch as wickets continue to tumble
Tahir to Sammy, no run
Tahir to Sammy, no run
Tahir to Sammy, no run
Tahir to Sammy, no run
Tahir to Sammy, wide
Tahir to Sammy, no run
Tahir to Hasan, 1 run
Over 14: Peshawar Zalmi 103-7
Afridi ends his spell on a high. One run and a wicket in that over as he finishes with 1-31 in four
Afridi to Sammy, no run
Afridi to Sammy, no run
Afridi to Sammy, no run
Afridi to Sammy, no run
Afridi to Hasan, 1 run
Afridi to Dawson, CAUGHT
Afridi gets Dawson now. Peshawar may struggle to finish their 20 overs
Over 13: Peshawar Zalmi 102-6
Good over by Imran and Multan are on top
Tahir to Sammy, no run
Tahir to Sammy, no run
Tahir to Riaz, CAUGHT
Riaz stretches for a looping Imran Tahir delivery and just finds mid-on
Tahir to Dawson, 1 run
Tahir to Riaz, 1 run
Tahir to Dawson, 1 run
Over 12: Peshawar Zalmi 99-5
Afridi has been expensive today. He’s gone for 30 in three overs
Afridi to Riaz, FOUR
Afridi to Riaz, FOUR
Afridi to Riaz, no run
Afridi to Dawson, 1 run
Afridi to Dawson, 2 runs
Afridi to Dawson, no run
Over 11: Peshawar Zalmi 88-5
Great over by Tanvir and Peshawar are in trouble
Tanvir to Dawson, 1 run
Tanvir to Dawson, no run
Tanvir to Riaz, 1 leg bye
Tanvir to Riaz, wide
Tanvir to Riaz, no run
Tanvir to Ali, CAUGHT
Haider pulls it straight to Rossouw in the deep as he tries to reach his half-century with a boundary
Tanvir to Ali, no run
Over 10: Peshawar Zalmi 85-4
Wickets a worry for Peshawar at halfway mark
Tahir to Ali, 1 run
Tahir to Dawson, 1 run
Tahir to Ali, 1 run
Tahir to Ali, 2 runs
Tahir to Ali, FOUR
Tahir to Dawson, 1 run
Over 9: Peshawar Zalmi 75-4
Haider and Dawson both cut Afridi for boundaries but that is always a risky ploy against him
Afridi to Dawson, 1 run
Afridi to Dawson, 2 runs
Afridi to Dawson, no run
Afridi to Dawson, FOUR
Afridi to Ali, 1 run
Afridi to Ali, FOUR
Over 8: Peshawar Zalmi 63-4
Imran Tahir’s introduction means spin is now on from both ends. Good tight over from the veteran
Tahir to Dawson, 2 runs
Tahir to Ali, 1 run
Tahir to Dawson, 1 run
Tahir to Ali, 3 runs
Tahir to Dawson, 1 run
Tahir to Dawson, no run
Over 7: Peshawar Zalmi 55-4
Spin into the attack now and Peshawar manage to get a boundary without taking any risks
Afridi to Ali, no run
Afridi to Dawson, 1 run
Afridi to Ali, 1 run
Afridi to Ali, FOUR
Afridi to Dawson, 1 run
Afridi to Dawson, no run
Over 6: Peshawar Zalmi 48-4
Haider pulls Ilyas for six but great over nonetheless. Peshawar four down in the powerplay
Ilyas to Ali, SIX
Ilyas to Dawson, 1 run
Ilyas to Dawson, no run
Ilyas to Livingstone, CAUGHT
And now Livingstone goes in an almost carbon copy of Malik’s wicket. Peshawar in big trouble
Ilyas to Livingstone, no run
Ilyas to Malik, CAUGHT
Malik nicks it through to the keeper and Peshawar are sinking
Over 5: Peshawar Zalmi 41-2
Peshawar start swiftly but lose both openers
Irfan to Ali, no run
Irfan to Ali, no run
Irfan to Ali, no run
Irfan to Ali, FOUR
Irfan to Ali, no run
Irfan to Malik, 1 run
Over 4: Peshawar Zalmi 35-2
Tanvir gets the big wicket of Kamran in that over
Tanvir to Malik, no run
Tanvir to Malik, no run
Tanvir to Akmal, CAUGHT
Kamran goes. Tries to hit Tanvir over mid-wicket but hands it straight to him
Tanvir to Akmal, FOUR
Tanvir to Akmal, no run
Tanvir to Akmal, wide
Tanvir to Akmal, FOUR
Over 3: Peshawar Zalmi 26-1
Haider Ali is proving to be quite a talent. Straight bats Irfan down the ground for six
Irfan to Ali, no run
Irfan to Ali, SIX
Irfan to Ali, no run
Irfan to Ali, no run
Irfan to Ali, no run
Irfan to Ali, FOUR
Over 2: Peshawar Zalmi 16-1
Kamran is looking in ominous nick. He creams a drive through cover for four
Ilyas to Ali, 1 run
Ilyas to Akmal, 1 run
Ilyas to Akmal, 2 runs
Ilyas to Akmal, no run
Ilyas to Akmal, FOUR
Ilyas to Akmal, no run
Over 1: Peshawar Zalmi 8-1
Two boundaries and a wicket in an entertaining first over
Irfan to Ali, FOUR
Irfan to Banton, CAUGHT
Banton is dropped first ball but Afridi hangs on and does his trademark star celebration
Irfan to Banton, no run
Irfan to Banton, FOUR
Irfan to Banton, no run
Irfan to Banton, no run
Peshawar Zalmi XI: Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy (captain), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali and Mohammad Amir Khan.
Multan Sultans XI: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir and Mohammad Irfan.
Multan Sultans have elected to bowl after winning the toss.
Zalmi are at third position with two points and a net run rate of 0.210 whereas Sultans are at fourth position with the same number of points and NRR of 0.197.
As far as the two sides go. They are currently ranked in the middle of the points table. They will be playing for two valuable points
A big occasion for the people of Multan as they will get to witness the PSL action as the tournament arrives here for the first-time ever.
We are here at Multan for the PSL 2020 fixture between hosts Multan Sultans and 2017 winners Peshawar Zalmi.
The two sides have faced each other four times, with both teams winning twice.