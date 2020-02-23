Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
Date: February 23
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium
Lahore Qalandars are hosting Islamabad United in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.
Over 7: Lahore Qalandars 60-1
Islamabad are pulling this back. Shadab with another tidy over and Lahore’s batsmen will be getting itchy
Shadab to Hafeez, no run
Shadab to Fakhar, 1 run
Shadab to Hafeez, 1 run
Shadab to Hafeez, no run
Shadab to Fakhar, 1 run
Shadab to Fakhar, no run
Over 6: Lahore Qalandars 57-1
Good start for Amad but Lahore will be happy with that powerplay
Amad to Hafeez, no run
Amad to Fakhar, 1 run
Amad to Hafeez, 1 run
Amad to Hafeez, no run
Amad to Hafeez, no run
Amad to Fakhar, 1 run
Over 5: Lahore Qalandars 54-1
Lahore off to another flying start at the Gaddafi Stadium
Musa to Hafeez, FOUR
Musa to Hafeez, no run
Musa to Hafeez, FOUR
Musa to Hafeez, SIX
Musa to Hafeez, no runs
Musa to Hafeez, 2 runs
Over 4: Lahore Qalandars 38-1
Faheem is hit thrice for four as Lahore ensure Lynn’s wicket doesn’t compromise momentum
Faheem to Fakhar, FOUR
Faheem to Fakhar, no run
Faheem to Fakhar, no run
Faheem to Fakhar, FOUR
Faheem to Fakhar, FOUR
Faheem to Fakhar, no run
Over 3: Lahore Qalandars 26-1
Musa Khan has been expensive today but Islamabad won’t mind that. He’s gotten them the big wicket of Lynn
Musa to Hafeez, no run
Musa to Hafeez, no run
Musa to Hafeez, FOUR
Musa to Hafeez, no run
Musa to Lynn, CAUGHT
Lynn slashes a cut straight to Amad at point, who holds onto a smart catch
Musa to Lynn, FOUR
Over 2: Lahore Qalandars 18-0
Faheem with the new ball and gives away five singles
Faheem to Lynn, 1 run
Faheem to Fakhar, 1 run
Faheem to Fakhar, no run
Faheem to Lynn, 1 run
Faheem to Fakhar, 1 run
Faheem to Lynn, 1 leg bye
Over 1: Lahore Qalandars 13-0
Lahore off to a flyer here at the Gaddafi Stadium
Musa to Fakhar, no run
Musa to Fakhar, 3 wides
Musa to Lynn, 1 run
Musa to Lynn, FOUR
Musa to Lynn, no run
Musa to Fakhar, 1 run
Musa to Fakhar, FOUR
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Colin Ingram, Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (captain), Ammad Butt, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah and Musa Khan.
Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar (captain), David Weise, Samit Patel, Mohammad Faizan Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Usman Shinwari.
Islamabad United are fielding after winning the toss.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Lahore Qalandars-Islamabad United game at the Gaddafi Stadium.