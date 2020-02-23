Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

Date: February 23

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium

Lahore Qalandars are hosting Islamabad United in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

LIVE UPDATES

LAHORE QALANDARS

Over 7: Lahore Qalandars 60-1

Islamabad are pulling this back. Shadab with another tidy over and Lahore’s batsmen will be getting itchy

Shadab to Hafeez, no run

Shadab to Fakhar, 1 run

Shadab to Hafeez, 1 run

Shadab to Hafeez, no run

Shadab to Fakhar, 1 run

Shadab to Fakhar, no run

Over 6: Lahore Qalandars 57-1

Good start for Amad but Lahore will be happy with that powerplay

Amad to Hafeez, no run

Amad to Fakhar, 1 run

Amad to Hafeez, 1 run

Amad to Hafeez, no run

Amad to Hafeez, no run

Amad to Fakhar, 1 run

Over 5: Lahore Qalandars 54-1

Lahore off to another flying start at the Gaddafi Stadium

Musa to Hafeez, FOUR

Musa to Hafeez, no run

Musa to Hafeez, FOUR

Musa to Hafeez, SIX

Musa to Hafeez, no runs

Musa to Hafeez, 2 runs

Over 4: Lahore Qalandars 38-1

Faheem is hit thrice for four as Lahore ensure Lynn’s wicket doesn’t compromise momentum

Faheem to Fakhar, FOUR

Faheem to Fakhar, no run

Faheem to Fakhar, no run

Faheem to Fakhar, FOUR

Faheem to Fakhar, FOUR

Faheem to Fakhar, no run

Over 3: Lahore Qalandars 26-1

Musa Khan has been expensive today but Islamabad won’t mind that. He’s gotten them the big wicket of Lynn

Musa to Hafeez, no run

Musa to Hafeez, no run

Musa to Hafeez, FOUR

Musa to Hafeez, no run

Musa to Lynn, CAUGHT

Lynn slashes a cut straight to Amad at point, who holds onto a smart catch

Musa to Lynn, FOUR

Over 2: Lahore Qalandars 18-0

Faheem with the new ball and gives away five singles

Faheem to Lynn, 1 run

Faheem to Fakhar, 1 run

Faheem to Fakhar, no run

Faheem to Lynn, 1 run

Faheem to Fakhar, 1 run

Faheem to Lynn, 1 leg bye

Over 1: Lahore Qalandars 13-0

Lahore off to a flyer here at the Gaddafi Stadium

Musa to Fakhar, no run

Musa to Fakhar, 3 wides

Musa to Lynn, 1 run

Musa to Lynn, FOUR

Musa to Lynn, no run

Musa to Fakhar, 1 run

Musa to Fakhar, FOUR

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Colin Ingram, Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (captain), Ammad Butt, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah and Musa Khan.

Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas (wicketkeeper), Sohail Akhtar (captain), David Weise, Samit Patel, Mohammad Faizan Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Usman Shinwari.

Islamabad United are fielding after winning the toss.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Lahore Qalandars-Islamabad United game at the Gaddafi Stadium.