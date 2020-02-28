Live Updates – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

Date: February 28

Multan Sultans are hosting Karachi Kings in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 6: Multan Sultans 48-1

Multan will be more than happy with that powerplay. Quick start and only one wicket

Jordan to Masood, 1 run

Jordan to Moeen, 1 run

Jordan to Masood, 1 run

Jordan to Moeen, 1 run

Jordan to Moeen, FOUR

Jordan to Masood, 1 run

Over 5: Multan Sultans 39-1

Solid start for Multan at home

Iftikhar to Moeen, no run

Iftikhar to Moeen, SIX

Iftikhar to Moeen, no run

Iftikhar to Masood, 1 run

Iftikhar to Moeen, 1 run

Iftikhar to Ashraf, CAUGHT

Iftikhar Ahmed gets a wicket first ball as Zeeshan Ashraf pulls it to the fielder in the deep

Over 4: Multan Sultans 31-0

Umaid Asif needs to do better. He goes for 13 in that over

Asif to Ali, 2 runs

Asif to Ashraf, 1 run

Asif to Ashraf, FOUR

Asif to Ashraf, no run

Asif to Ashraf, SIX

Asif to Ashraf, no run

Over 3: Multan Sultans 18-0

Another tight over by Amir, who gives away only five singles

Amir to Ashraf, 1 run

Amir to Moeen, 1 run

Amir to Moeen, no run

Amir to Ashraf, 1 run

Amir to Moeen, 1 run

Amir to Ashraf, 1 run

Over 2: Multan Sultans 13-0

Zeeshan Ashraf drives one through the covers for four

Asif to Ashraf, 1 run

Asif to Ashraf, FOUR

Asif to Ashraf, FOUR

Asif to Moeen, no run

Asif to Moeen, 2 runs

Asif to Moeen, 1 leg bye

Over 1: Multan Sultans 1-0

Great start by Amir and could have had Moeen Ali too but Sharjeel drops the catch

Amir to Ashraf, no run

Amir to Moeen, 1 run

Amir to Moeen, no run

Amir to Moeen, no run

Amir to Moeen, no run

Amir to Moeen, no run

Karachi Kings continue the tradition of bowling first.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Multan Sultans-Karachi Kings fixture at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings have never lost to hosts Multan Sultans, winning three games while a fourth ended in a no result.