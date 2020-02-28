Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
Live Updates – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – PSL 5

Posted: Feb 28, 2020
Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium
Date: February 28

Multan Sultans are hosting Karachi Kings in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 6: Multan Sultans 48-1
Multan will be more than happy with that powerplay. Quick start and only one wicket
Jordan to Masood, 1 run
Jordan to Moeen, 1 run
Jordan to Masood, 1 run
Jordan to Moeen, 1 run
Jordan to Moeen, FOUR
Jordan to Masood, 1 run

Over 5: Multan Sultans 39-1
Solid start for Multan at home
Iftikhar to Moeen, no run
Iftikhar to Moeen, SIX
Iftikhar to Moeen, no run
Iftikhar to Masood, 1 run
Iftikhar to Moeen, 1 run
Iftikhar to Ashraf, CAUGHT
Iftikhar Ahmed gets a wicket first ball as Zeeshan Ashraf pulls it to the fielder in the deep

Over 4: Multan Sultans 31-0
Umaid Asif needs to do better. He goes for 13 in that over
Asif to Ali, 2 runs
Asif to Ashraf, 1 run
Asif to Ashraf, FOUR
Asif to Ashraf, no run
Asif to Ashraf, SIX
Asif to Ashraf, no run

Over 3: Multan Sultans 18-0
Another tight over by Amir, who gives away only five singles
Amir to Ashraf, 1 run
Amir to Moeen, 1 run
Amir to Moeen, no run
Amir to Ashraf, 1 run
Amir to Moeen, 1 run
Amir to Ashraf, 1 run

Over 2: Multan Sultans 13-0
Zeeshan Ashraf drives one through the covers for four
Asif to Ashraf, 1 run
Asif to Ashraf, FOUR
Asif to Ashraf, FOUR
Asif to Moeen, no run
Asif to Moeen, 2 runs
Asif to Moeen, 1 leg bye

Over 1: Multan Sultans 1-0
Great start by Amir and could have had Moeen Ali too but Sharjeel drops the catch
Amir to Ashraf, no run
Amir to Moeen, 1 run
Amir to Moeen, no run
Amir to Moeen, no run
Amir to Moeen, no run
Amir to Moeen, no run

Karachi Kings continue the tradition of bowling first.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Multan Sultans-Karachi Kings fixture at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings have never lost to hosts Multan Sultans, winning three games while a fourth ended in a no result.

