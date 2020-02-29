Live Updates – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium
Date: February 29
Multan Sultans are hosting defending champions Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Over 20: Multan Sultans 199-5
Rossouw scores fastest-ever PSL century as Multan set Quetta 199
Sohail to Rossouw, 1 leg bye
Sohail to Tanvir, 1 run
Sohail to Rossouw, 1 run
Sohail to Khushdil, CAUGHT
Khushdil goes while trying to clear the boundary
Sohail to Rossouw, 1 run
Sohail to Rossouw, wide
Sohail to Rossouw, FOUR
Over 19: Multan Sultans 190-4
Much better over by Hasnain but Multan will be confident of reaching 200
Hasnain to Rossouw, 1 run
Hasnain to Khushdil, 1 run
Hasnain to Rossouw, 1 run
Hasnain to Rossouw, CAUGHT
The partnership is finally broken. Shan Masood goes for 46 off 32 and the stand was 139 off 64 deliveries
Hasnain to Masood, 1 run
Hasnain to Masood, no run
Hasnain to Masood, 1 run + no ball
Over 18: Multan Sultans 184-3
This is absolute carnage. This partnership is now 136 off only 67 deliveries
Naseem to Rossouw, SIX
Naseem to Rossouw, FOUR
Naseem to Masood, 1 run
Naseem to Masood, FOUR
Naseem to Rossouw, 1 run
Naseem to Masood, 1 run
Over 17: Multan Sultans 167-3
These two are taking the game away from Quetta
Sohail to Rossouw, FOUR
Sohail to Rossouw, SIX
Sohail to Masood, 1 run
Sohail to Masood, no run
Sohail to Masood, FOUR
Sohail to Masood, FOUR
Over 16: Multan Sultans 148-3
Even Naseem Shah is not being spared by Multan. He goes for 16 in that over
Naseem to Rossouw, SIX
Naseem to Rossouw, no run
Naseem to Rossouw, no run
Naseem to Masood, 1 run
Naseem to Masood, FOUR
Naseem to Masood, wide
Naseem to Masood, FOUR
Over 15: Multan Sultans 132-3
Rilee Rossouw taking the game away from Quetta
Cutting to Rossouw, FOUR
Cutting to Rossouw, FOUR
Cutting to Rossouw, 2 runs
Cutting to Rossouw, wide
Cutting to Rossouw, FOUR
Cutting to Rossouw, no run
Cutting to Rossouw, FOUR
Over 14: Multan Sultans 113-3
Rilee Rossouw is playing a blinder against his old side
Hasnain to Rossouw, 1 run
Hasnain to Rossouw, FOUR
Hasnain to Rossouw, SIX
Hasnain to Masood, 1 run
Hasnain to Masood, 2 runs
Hasnain to Masood, no run
Over 13: Multan Sultans 99-3
Rilee Rossouw pays a reverse paddle sweep to get eight off the over
Cutting to Rossouw, FOUR
Cutting to Rossouw, no run
Cutting to Masood, 1 run
Cutting to Masood, no run
Cutting to Masood, 2 runs
Cutting to Rossouw, 1 run
Over 12: Multan Sultans 91-3
Great battle between Rossouw and Hasnain in that over. The South African wins this one and Multan get 14 off the over
Hasnain to Rossouw, 1 run
Hasnain to Rossouw, 2 runs
Hasnain to Rossouw, FOUR
Hasnain to Rossouw, wide
Hasnain to Rossouw, no run
Hasnain to Rossouw, SIX
Hasnain to Rossouw, no run
Over 11: Multan Sultans 77-3
Anwar Ali is greeted with a six by Rossouw but does well from there
Anwar to Rossouw, 1 run
Anwar to Masood, 1 run
Anwar to Rossouw, 1 run
Anwar to Masood, 1 run
Anwar to Masood, wide
Anwar to Rossouw, 1 run
Anwar to Rossouw, SIX
Over 10: Multan Sultans 65-3
Multan in big trouble after top-order fails
Cutting to Rossouw, 3 runs
Cutting to Masood, 1 run
Cutting to Rossouw, 1 run
Cutting to Masood, 1 run
Cutting to Rossouw, 1 run
Cutting to Masood, 1 run
Over 9: Multan Sultans 57-3
Shan Masood gets a boundary but Multan need a lot more of those
Nawaz to Masood, 1 run
Nawaz to Rossouw, 1 run
Nawaz to Masood, 1 run
Nawaz to Masood, FOUR
Nawaz to Masood, no run
Nawaz to Rossouw, 1 run
Over 8: Multan Sultans 49-3
Multan in big trouble early on at home
Cutting to Rossouw, 1 run
Cutting to Moeen, BOWLED
Moeen Ali misses an ugly hoick across the line and Cutting hits the stumps
Cutting to Moeen, FOUR
Cutting to Moeen, no run
Cutting to Masood, 1 run
Cutting to Moeen, 1 run
Over 7: Multan Sultans 42-2
Just three runs and a wicket in that over. Multan just can’t get going
Nawaz to Moeen, 1 run
Nawaz to Moeen, no run
Nawaz to Moeen, no run
Nawaz to Masood, 1 run
Nawaz to Vince, CAUGHT
James Vince pulls it straight into the air and he goes for 29 off 24
Nawaz to Masood, 1 run
Over 6: Multan Sultans 39-1
Quetta Gladiators keep Multan Sultans in check during powerplay
Hasnain to Vince, no run
Hasnain to Vince, no run
Hasnain to Vince, FOUR
Hasnain to Vince, no run
Hasnain to Vince, no run
Hasnain to Vince, no run
Over 5: Multan Sultans 35-1
Multan start slowly as table-toppers clash
Sohail to Vince, 1 run
Sohail to Vince, wide
Sohail to Vince, no run
Sohail to Vince, FOUR
Sohail to Vince, FOUR
Sohail to Masood, 1 run
Sohail to Vince, 1 run
Over 4: Multan Sultans 23-1
Three runs and a wicket in that superb over
Naseem to Masood, no run
Naseem to Ashraf, CAUGHT
Zeeshan Ashraf flicks Naseem Shah off his pads but straight to Muhammad Nawaz
Naseem to Ashraf, no run
Naseem to Vince, 1 run
Naseem to Ashraf, 1 run
Naseem to Vince, 1 run
Over 3: Multan Sultans 20-0
Sohail Khan with a solid start as he goes for six
Sohail to Ashraf, no run
Sohail to Ashraf, no run
Sohail to Ashraf, no run
Sohail to Vince, 1 run
Sohail to Vince, FOUR
Sohail to Ashraf, 1 run
Over 2: Multan Sultans 14-0
Two boundaries in that over as Naseem Shah shares the new ball with Nawaz
Naseem to Vince, FOUR
Naseem to Vince, no run
Naseem to Vince, no run
Naseem to Ashraf, 1 run
Naseem to Ashraf, no run
Naseem to Ashraf, FOUR
Over 1: Multan Sultans 5-0
James Vince opens his account with a delightful four off Mohammad Nawaz
Nawaz to Vince, FOUR
Nawaz to Vince, no run
Nawaz to Vince, no run
Nawaz to Vince, no run
Nawaz to Vince, no run
Nawaz to Ashraf, 1 run
Quetta Gladiators XI: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Anwar Ali.
Multan Sultans XI: James Vince, Moeen Ali, Shan Masood (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Bilawal Bhatti, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan and Imran Tahir.
Multan win the toss and elect to bat
Quetta Gladiators won their previous fixture against Lahore Qalandars while Multan Sultans are also heading into the fixture on the back of a emphatic 52-run win over Karachi Kings.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the PSL 2020 fixture between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.