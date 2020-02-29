Live Updates – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium

Date: February 29

Multan Sultans are hosting defending champions Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 20: Multan Sultans 199-5

Rossouw scores fastest-ever PSL century as Multan set Quetta 199

Sohail to Rossouw, 1 leg bye

Sohail to Tanvir, 1 run

Sohail to Rossouw, 1 run

Sohail to Khushdil, CAUGHT

Khushdil goes while trying to clear the boundary

Sohail to Rossouw, 1 run

Sohail to Rossouw, wide

Sohail to Rossouw, FOUR

Over 19: Multan Sultans 190-4

Much better over by Hasnain but Multan will be confident of reaching 200

Hasnain to Rossouw, 1 run

Hasnain to Khushdil, 1 run

Hasnain to Rossouw, 1 run

Hasnain to Rossouw, CAUGHT

The partnership is finally broken. Shan Masood goes for 46 off 32 and the stand was 139 off 64 deliveries

Hasnain to Masood, 1 run

Hasnain to Masood, no run

Hasnain to Masood, 1 run + no ball

Over 18: Multan Sultans 184-3

This is absolute carnage. This partnership is now 136 off only 67 deliveries

Naseem to Rossouw, SIX

Naseem to Rossouw, FOUR

Naseem to Masood, 1 run

Naseem to Masood, FOUR

Naseem to Rossouw, 1 run

Naseem to Masood, 1 run

Over 17: Multan Sultans 167-3

These two are taking the game away from Quetta

Sohail to Rossouw, FOUR

Sohail to Rossouw, SIX

Sohail to Masood, 1 run

Sohail to Masood, no run

Sohail to Masood, FOUR

Sohail to Masood, FOUR

Over 16: Multan Sultans 148-3

Even Naseem Shah is not being spared by Multan. He goes for 16 in that over

Naseem to Rossouw, SIX

Naseem to Rossouw, no run

Naseem to Rossouw, no run

Naseem to Masood, 1 run

Naseem to Masood, FOUR

Naseem to Masood, wide

Naseem to Masood, FOUR

Over 15: Multan Sultans 132-3

Rilee Rossouw taking the game away from Quetta

Cutting to Rossouw, FOUR

Cutting to Rossouw, FOUR

Cutting to Rossouw, 2 runs

Cutting to Rossouw, wide

Cutting to Rossouw, FOUR

Cutting to Rossouw, no run

Cutting to Rossouw, FOUR

Over 14: Multan Sultans 113-3

Rilee Rossouw is playing a blinder against his old side

Hasnain to Rossouw, 1 run

Hasnain to Rossouw, FOUR

Hasnain to Rossouw, SIX

Hasnain to Masood, 1 run

Hasnain to Masood, 2 runs

Hasnain to Masood, no run

Over 13: Multan Sultans 99-3

Rilee Rossouw pays a reverse paddle sweep to get eight off the over

Cutting to Rossouw, FOUR

Cutting to Rossouw, no run

Cutting to Masood, 1 run

Cutting to Masood, no run

Cutting to Masood, 2 runs

Cutting to Rossouw, 1 run

Over 12: Multan Sultans 91-3

Great battle between Rossouw and Hasnain in that over. The South African wins this one and Multan get 14 off the over

Hasnain to Rossouw, 1 run

Hasnain to Rossouw, 2 runs

Hasnain to Rossouw, FOUR

Hasnain to Rossouw, wide

Hasnain to Rossouw, no run

Hasnain to Rossouw, SIX

Hasnain to Rossouw, no run

Over 11: Multan Sultans 77-3

Anwar Ali is greeted with a six by Rossouw but does well from there

Anwar to Rossouw, 1 run

Anwar to Masood, 1 run

Anwar to Rossouw, 1 run

Anwar to Masood, 1 run

Anwar to Masood, wide

Anwar to Rossouw, 1 run

Anwar to Rossouw, SIX

Over 10: Multan Sultans 65-3

Multan in big trouble after top-order fails

Cutting to Rossouw, 3 runs

Cutting to Masood, 1 run

Cutting to Rossouw, 1 run

Cutting to Masood, 1 run

Cutting to Rossouw, 1 run

Cutting to Masood, 1 run

Over 9: Multan Sultans 57-3

Shan Masood gets a boundary but Multan need a lot more of those

Nawaz to Masood, 1 run

Nawaz to Rossouw, 1 run

Nawaz to Masood, 1 run

Nawaz to Masood, FOUR

Nawaz to Masood, no run

Nawaz to Rossouw, 1 run

Over 8: Multan Sultans 49-3

Multan in big trouble early on at home

Cutting to Rossouw, 1 run

Cutting to Moeen, BOWLED

Moeen Ali misses an ugly hoick across the line and Cutting hits the stumps

Cutting to Moeen, FOUR

Cutting to Moeen, no run

Cutting to Masood, 1 run

Cutting to Moeen, 1 run

Over 7: Multan Sultans 42-2

Just three runs and a wicket in that over. Multan just can’t get going

Nawaz to Moeen, 1 run

Nawaz to Moeen, no run

Nawaz to Moeen, no run

Nawaz to Masood, 1 run

Nawaz to Vince, CAUGHT

James Vince pulls it straight into the air and he goes for 29 off 24

Nawaz to Masood, 1 run

Over 6: Multan Sultans 39-1

Quetta Gladiators keep Multan Sultans in check during powerplay

Hasnain to Vince, no run

Hasnain to Vince, no run

Hasnain to Vince, FOUR

Hasnain to Vince, no run

Hasnain to Vince, no run

Hasnain to Vince, no run

Over 5: Multan Sultans 35-1

Multan start slowly as table-toppers clash

Sohail to Vince, 1 run

Sohail to Vince, wide

Sohail to Vince, no run

Sohail to Vince, FOUR

Sohail to Vince, FOUR

Sohail to Masood, 1 run

Sohail to Vince, 1 run

Over 4: Multan Sultans 23-1

Three runs and a wicket in that superb over

Naseem to Masood, no run

Naseem to Ashraf, CAUGHT

Zeeshan Ashraf flicks Naseem Shah off his pads but straight to Muhammad Nawaz

Naseem to Ashraf, no run

Naseem to Vince, 1 run

Naseem to Ashraf, 1 run

Naseem to Vince, 1 run

Over 3: Multan Sultans 20-0

Sohail Khan with a solid start as he goes for six

Sohail to Ashraf, no run

Sohail to Ashraf, no run

Sohail to Ashraf, no run

Sohail to Vince, 1 run

Sohail to Vince, FOUR

Sohail to Ashraf, 1 run

Over 2: Multan Sultans 14-0

Two boundaries in that over as Naseem Shah shares the new ball with Nawaz

Naseem to Vince, FOUR

Naseem to Vince, no run

Naseem to Vince, no run

Naseem to Ashraf, 1 run

Naseem to Ashraf, no run

Naseem to Ashraf, FOUR

Over 1: Multan Sultans 5-0

James Vince opens his account with a delightful four off Mohammad Nawaz

Nawaz to Vince, FOUR

Nawaz to Vince, no run

Nawaz to Vince, no run

Nawaz to Vince, no run

Nawaz to Vince, no run

Nawaz to Ashraf, 1 run

Quetta Gladiators XI: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Anwar Ali.

Multan Sultans XI: James Vince, Moeen Ali, Shan Masood (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Bilawal Bhatti, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan and Imran Tahir.

Multan win the toss and elect to bat

Quetta Gladiators won their previous fixture against Lahore Qalandars while Multan Sultans are also heading into the fixture on the back of a emphatic 52-run win over Karachi Kings.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the PSL 2020 fixture between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.