Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020, Match 3
Fixture: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date: February 21
The third fixture of PSL’s fifth edition is being played between hosts Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.
Over 10: Multan Sultans 85-3 (need another 44 runs to win)
Multan in control at halfway mark of their chase
Wiese to Ashraf, no run
Wiese to Masood, BOWLED
Wiese to Rossouw, 1 run
Wiese to Masood, 1 run
Wiese to Masood, 2 runs
Wiese to Rossouw, 1 run
Over 9: Multan Sultans 80-2 (need another 59 runs to win)
Both teams seem to be going through the motions now
Haris to Rossouw, 1 run,
Haris to Rossouw, no run
Haris to Rossouw, wide
Haris to Masood, 1 run
Haris to Masood, no run
Haris to Rossouw, 1 run
Haris to Rossouw, 2 runs
Over 8: Multan Sultans 74-2 (need another 65 runs to win)
Masood dances down the track and smashes Hafeez back over his head for a six
Hafeez to Rossouw, 1 run
Hafeez to Masood, 1 run
Hafeez to Rossouw, 1 run
Hafeez to Masood, 1 run
Hafeez to Masood, SIX
Hafeez to Rossouw, 1 run
Over 7: Multan Sultans 63-2 (need another 76 runs to win)
Another good over for Multan and the run-rate is now less than six
Dilbar to Masood, 2 runs
Dilbar to Masood, no run
Dilbar to Masood, FOUR
Dilbar to Rossouw, 1 run
Dilbar to Masood, 1 run
Dilbar to Rossouw, 1 run
Over 6: Multan Sultans 54-2 (need another 85 runs to win)
Strong powerplay for Multan as Hafeez wastes Lahore’s review
Hafeez to Masood, 2 runs
Hafeez to Masood, no run
Hafeez to Masood, no run
Hafeez to Masood, FOUR
Hafeez to Rossouw, 1 run
Hafeez to Rossouw, no run
Over 5: Multan Sultans 47-2 (need another 92 runs to win)
Multan on course in simple chase
Dilbar to Masood, FOUR
Dilbar to Masood, RUN OUT
Moeen Ali goes in a needless run-out. Lahore will take that
Dilbar to Moeen, 1 run
Dilbar to Moeen, FOUR
Dilbar to Masood, 1 run
Dilbar to Masood, no run
Dilbar to Masood, wide
Over 4: Multan Sultans 36-1 (need another 103 runs to win)
Poor first over for Haris Rauf and Multan are motoring towards victory
Haris to Moeen, no run
Haris to Moeen, wide
Haris to Moeen, no run
Haris to Moeen, FOUR
Haris to Masood, 1 run
Haris to Masood, FOUR
Haris to Masood, no run
Over 3: Multan Sultans 26-1 (need another 113 runs to win)
Great over by Shaheen, who may be Lahore’s best hope of a comeback
Shaheen to Moeen, 2 runs
Shaheen to Moeen, no run
Shaheen to Vince, BOWLED
Stunning yorker by Shaheen and Vince is no match for it
Shaheen to Masood, 1 run
Shaheen to Masood, no run
Shaheen to Masood, wide
Over 2: Multan Sultans 22-0 (need another 117 runs to win)
Expensive start for Shinwari, who goes for 16
Shinwari to Vince, FOUR
Shinwari to Vince, FOUR
Shinwari to Vince, SIX
Shinwari to Vince, no run
Shinwari to Vince, no run
Shinwari to Vince, 2 runs
Over 1: Multan Sultans 6-0 (need another 133 runs to win)
Six runs from the first over
Shaheen to Vince, 1 run
Shaheen to Masood, 1 run
Shaheen to Vince, 1 run
Shaheen to Masood, 1 run
Shaheen to Masood, no run
Shaheen to Masood, no run
Shaheen to Masood, wide
Shaheen to Masood, wide
Over 20: Lahore Qalandars 138-8
Lahore need 139 to win at home against Multan
Tanvir to Akhtar, 1 run
Tanvir to Akhtar, SIX
Tanvir to Shinwari, 1 bye
Tanvir to Akhtar, 1 run
Tanvir to Akhtar, no run
Tanvir to Akhtar, SIX
Over 19: Lahore Qalandars 123-8
Good comeback by Ilyas after being hit for a six first ball
Ilyas to Haris, CAUGHT
Haris Rauf goes back for a five-ball duck trying to clear the boundary
Ilyas to Akhtar, 1 run
Ilyas to Haris, 1 bye
Ilyas to Akhtar, 1 run
Ilyas to Akhtar, no run
Ilyas to Akhtar, SIX
Over 18: Lahore Qalandars 114-7
Tanvir showing just why he is so highly rated in T20s. One run and one wicket for him in that over
Tanvir to Haris, no run
Tanvir to Haris, no run
Tanvir to Haris, no run
Tanvir to Shaheen, CAUGHT
Shaheen tries to break the shackles and instead gives a simple catch back to the bowler
Tanvir to Akhtar, 1 run
Tanvir to Akhtar, no run
Over 17: Lahore Qalandars 113-6
Good over by Irfan, who finishes with 0-24 in his four
Irfan to Shaheen, no run
Irfan to Shaheen, no run
Irfan to Akhtar, 1 run
Irfan to Shaheen, 1 run
Irfan to Akhtar, 1 run
Irfan to Akhtar, no run
Over 16: Lahore Qalandars 110-6
Sohail Akhtar gets himself a boundary off the penultimate delivery but Ilyas will be happy with his first over
Ilyas to Akhtar, 1 run
Ilyas to Akhtar, FOUR
Ilyas to Shaheen, 1 run
Ilyas to Wiese, BOWLED
David Wiese chops it onto his own stumps and Lahore just can’t catch a break
Ilyas to Akhtar, 1 leg bye
Ilyas to Akhtar, wide
Ilyas to Wiese, 1 run
Over 15: Lahore Qalandars 101-5
Lahore lose all momentum as Multan fight back
Irfan to Akhtar, no run
Irfan to Akhtar, no run
Irfan to Akhtar, no run
Irfan to Akhtar, no run
Irfan to Akhtar, no run
Irfan to Wiese, 1 run
Over 14: Lahore Qalandars 100-5
Tahir finishes his four overs for an incredible 2-21. The spinners have turned this around for Multan
Tahir to Akhtar, no run
Tahir to Akhtar, no run
Tahir to Wiese, 1 run
Tahir to Wiese, no run
Tahir to Vilas, BOWLED
What a delivery. Tahir bowls Vilas round his legs
Tahir to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run
Over 13: Lahore Qalandars 98-4
Afridi finishes his four overs in no time. He’s cut for four off the final delivery but still only goes for 0-25
Afridi to Vilas, FOUR
Afridi to Vilas, no run
Afridi to Akhtar, 1 run
Afridi to Vilas, 1 run
Afridi to Akhtar, 1 run
Afridi to Akhtar, no run
Over 12: Lahore Qalandars 91-4
Great over by Imran. Four runs and a wicket
Tahir to Akhtar, 1 run
Tahir to Akhtar, no run
Tahir to Vilas, 1 run
Tahir to Hafeez, CAUGHT
Imran Tahir gets his man. Hafeez’s slow innings comes to an end as he goes for 14 off 22
Tahir to Hafeez, 2 runs
Tahir to Hafeez, no run
Over 11: Lahore Qalandars 87-3
Hafeez cuts it well for four in that five-run over
Afridi to Hafeez, 1 run
Afridi to Hafeez, no run
Afridi to Hafeez, no run
Afridi to Hafeez, FOUR
Afridi to Hafeez, no run
Afridi to Hafeez, no run
Over 10: Lahore Qalandars 82-3
Lahore falter as wickets fall after opening blitz
Tahir to Vilas, no run
Tahir to Hafeez, 1 run
Tahir to Hafeez, no run
Tahir to Vilas, 1 run
Tahir to Hafeez, 1 run
Tahir to Hafeez, no run
Over 9: Lahore Qalandars 79-3
Two boundaries in that over and Dane Vilas is given out but is saved by the review
Afridi to Hafeez, 1 run
Afridi to Vilas, 1 run
Afridi to Vilas, no run
Afridi to Vilas, FOUR
Afridi to Vilas, FOUR
Afridi to Hafeez, 1 run
Over 8: Lahore Qalandars 68-3
Another good over for Multan. Five runs and a wicket off it
Moeen to Vilas, 2 runs
Moeen to Vilas, no run
Moeen to Hafeez, 1 run
Moeen to Vilas, 1 run
Moeen to Hafeez, 1 run
Moeen to Hafeez, RUN OUT
Lahore are shooting themselves in the foot here. A mix-up leads to a run-out and Ben Dunk has to go back for just three
Over 7: Lahore Qalandars 63-2
Lahore in consolidation mode now. Two runs in that over
Afridi to Dunk, no run
Afridi to Hafeez, 1 run
Afridi to Hafeez, no run
Afridi to Hafeez, no run
Afridi to Hafeez, no run
Afridi to Dunk, 1 run
Over 6: Lahore Qalandars 61-2
Incredible over by Moeen. Eight runs and two wickets in that one
Moeen to Dunk, 1 run
Moeen to Dunk, no run
Moeen to Fakhar, CAUGHT
One brings two. Fakhar Zaman is dismissed soon after Lynn and two new batsmen at the crease now
Moeen to Dunk, 1 run
Moeen to Lynn, CAUGHT
Lynn’s entertaining stint comes to an end. He goes for 39 off 18
Moeen to Lynn, SIX
Over 5: Lahore Qalandars 53-0
Hosts off to a flier as openers go berserk
Tahir to Lynn, 1 run
Tahir to Lynn, SIX
Tahir to Lynn, FOUR
Tahir to Lynn, no run
Tahir to Lynn, no run
Tahir to Fakhar, 1 run
Over 4: Lahore Qalandars 41-0
Lahore off to a flier in front of a packed Gaddafi. Both openers riding their luck a bit but the fans won’t mind
Irfan to Fakhar, 1 run
Irfan to Fakhar, FOUR
Irfan to Lynn, 1 run
Irfan to Lynn, 2 runs
Irfan to Lynn, no run
Irfan to Lynn, FOUR
Over 3: Lahore Qalandars 29-0
Huge over for Lahore as both Lynn and Fakhar hit Tanvir out of the park
Tanvir to Lynn, 1 run
Tanvir to Lynn, SIX
Tanvir to Fakhar, 1 runs
Tanvir to Fakhar, SIX
Tanvir to Fakhar, no run
Tanvir to Fakhar, FOUR
Over 2: Lahore Qalandars 11-0
Two boundaries for Lynn but neither looked convincing
Irfan to Lynn, no run
Irfan to Lynn, FOUR
Irfan to Lynn, FOUR
Irfan to Lynn, no run
Irfan to Lynn, no run
Irfan to Lynn, no run
Over 1: Lahore Qalandars 3-0
Good start for Multan as Sohail Tanvir gives away only three in his first over
Tanvir to Fakhar, no run
Tanvir to Fakhar, no run
Tanvir to Fakhar, no run
Tanvir to Fakhar, wide
Tanvir to Fakhar, no run
Tanvir to Fakhar, 2 runs
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Zeeshan Ashraf
Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain.
Multan Sultans have won the toss and are fielding in the fixture.
Earlier, Karachi Kings went off and running with a 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi. You can recall all the action from that game by clicking here.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second fixture of the day between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.
Both sides have won two games apiece in the Punjab derby and will be looking to take the lead in their head-to-head today.