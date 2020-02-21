Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020, Match 3

Fixture: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: February 21

The third fixture of PSL’s fifth edition is being played between hosts Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 10: Multan Sultans 85-3 (need another 44 runs to win)

Multan in control at halfway mark of their chase

Wiese to Ashraf, no run

Wiese to Masood, BOWLED

Wiese to Rossouw, 1 run

Wiese to Masood, 1 run

Wiese to Masood, 2 runs

Wiese to Rossouw, 1 run

Over 9: Multan Sultans 80-2 (need another 59 runs to win)

Both teams seem to be going through the motions now

Haris to Rossouw, 1 run,

Haris to Rossouw, no run

Haris to Rossouw, wide

Haris to Masood, 1 run

Haris to Masood, no run

Haris to Rossouw, 1 run

Haris to Rossouw, 2 runs

Over 8: Multan Sultans 74-2 (need another 65 runs to win)

Masood dances down the track and smashes Hafeez back over his head for a six

Hafeez to Rossouw, 1 run

Hafeez to Masood, 1 run

Hafeez to Rossouw, 1 run

Hafeez to Masood, 1 run

Hafeez to Masood, SIX

Hafeez to Rossouw, 1 run

Over 7: Multan Sultans 63-2 (need another 76 runs to win)

Another good over for Multan and the run-rate is now less than six

Dilbar to Masood, 2 runs

Dilbar to Masood, no run

Dilbar to Masood, FOUR

Dilbar to Rossouw, 1 run

Dilbar to Masood, 1 run

Dilbar to Rossouw, 1 run

Over 6: Multan Sultans 54-2 (need another 85 runs to win)

Strong powerplay for Multan as Hafeez wastes Lahore’s review

Hafeez to Masood, 2 runs

Hafeez to Masood, no run

Hafeez to Masood, no run

Hafeez to Masood, FOUR

Hafeez to Rossouw, 1 run

Hafeez to Rossouw, no run

Over 5: Multan Sultans 47-2 (need another 92 runs to win)

Multan on course in simple chase

Dilbar to Masood, FOUR

Dilbar to Masood, RUN OUT

Moeen Ali goes in a needless run-out. Lahore will take that

Dilbar to Moeen, 1 run

Dilbar to Moeen, FOUR

Dilbar to Masood, 1 run

Dilbar to Masood, no run

Dilbar to Masood, wide

Over 4: Multan Sultans 36-1 (need another 103 runs to win)

Poor first over for Haris Rauf and Multan are motoring towards victory

Haris to Moeen, no run

Haris to Moeen, wide

Haris to Moeen, no run

Haris to Moeen, FOUR

Haris to Masood, 1 run

Haris to Masood, FOUR

Haris to Masood, no run

Over 3: Multan Sultans 26-1 (need another 113 runs to win)

Great over by Shaheen, who may be Lahore’s best hope of a comeback

Shaheen to Moeen, 2 runs

Shaheen to Moeen, no run

Shaheen to Vince, BOWLED

Stunning yorker by Shaheen and Vince is no match for it

Shaheen to Masood, 1 run

Shaheen to Masood, no run

Shaheen to Masood, wide

Over 2: Multan Sultans 22-0 (need another 117 runs to win)

Expensive start for Shinwari, who goes for 16

Shinwari to Vince, FOUR

Shinwari to Vince, FOUR

Shinwari to Vince, SIX

Shinwari to Vince, no run

Shinwari to Vince, no run

Shinwari to Vince, 2 runs

Over 1: Multan Sultans 6-0 (need another 133 runs to win)

Six runs from the first over

Shaheen to Vince, 1 run

Shaheen to Masood, 1 run

Shaheen to Vince, 1 run

Shaheen to Masood, 1 run

Shaheen to Masood, no run

Shaheen to Masood, no run

Shaheen to Masood, wide

Shaheen to Masood, wide

LAHORE QALANDARS

Over 20: Lahore Qalandars 138-8

Lahore need 139 to win at home against Multan

Tanvir to Akhtar, 1 run

Tanvir to Akhtar, SIX

Tanvir to Shinwari, 1 bye

Tanvir to Akhtar, 1 run

Tanvir to Akhtar, no run

Tanvir to Akhtar, SIX

Over 19: Lahore Qalandars 123-8

Good comeback by Ilyas after being hit for a six first ball

Ilyas to Haris, CAUGHT

Haris Rauf goes back for a five-ball duck trying to clear the boundary

Ilyas to Akhtar, 1 run

Ilyas to Haris, 1 bye

Ilyas to Akhtar, 1 run

Ilyas to Akhtar, no run

Ilyas to Akhtar, SIX

Over 18: Lahore Qalandars 114-7

Tanvir showing just why he is so highly rated in T20s. One run and one wicket for him in that over

Tanvir to Haris, no run

Tanvir to Haris, no run

Tanvir to Haris, no run

Tanvir to Shaheen, CAUGHT

Shaheen tries to break the shackles and instead gives a simple catch back to the bowler

Tanvir to Akhtar, 1 run

Tanvir to Akhtar, no run

Over 17: Lahore Qalandars 113-6

Good over by Irfan, who finishes with 0-24 in his four

Irfan to Shaheen, no run

Irfan to Shaheen, no run

Irfan to Akhtar, 1 run

Irfan to Shaheen, 1 run

Irfan to Akhtar, 1 run

Irfan to Akhtar, no run

Over 16: Lahore Qalandars 110-6

Sohail Akhtar gets himself a boundary off the penultimate delivery but Ilyas will be happy with his first over

Ilyas to Akhtar, 1 run

Ilyas to Akhtar, FOUR

Ilyas to Shaheen, 1 run

Ilyas to Wiese, BOWLED

David Wiese chops it onto his own stumps and Lahore just can’t catch a break

Ilyas to Akhtar, 1 leg bye

Ilyas to Akhtar, wide

Ilyas to Wiese, 1 run

Over 15: Lahore Qalandars 101-5

Lahore lose all momentum as Multan fight back

Irfan to Akhtar, no run

Irfan to Akhtar, no run

Irfan to Akhtar, no run

Irfan to Akhtar, no run

Irfan to Akhtar, no run

Irfan to Wiese, 1 run

Over 14: Lahore Qalandars 100-5

Tahir finishes his four overs for an incredible 2-21. The spinners have turned this around for Multan

Tahir to Akhtar, no run

Tahir to Akhtar, no run

Tahir to Wiese, 1 run

Tahir to Wiese, no run

Tahir to Vilas, BOWLED

What a delivery. Tahir bowls Vilas round his legs

Tahir to Sohail Akhtar, 1 run

Over 13: Lahore Qalandars 98-4

Afridi finishes his four overs in no time. He’s cut for four off the final delivery but still only goes for 0-25

Afridi to Vilas, FOUR

Afridi to Vilas, no run

Afridi to Akhtar, 1 run

Afridi to Vilas, 1 run

Afridi to Akhtar, 1 run

Afridi to Akhtar, no run

Over 12: Lahore Qalandars 91-4

Great over by Imran. Four runs and a wicket

Tahir to Akhtar, 1 run

Tahir to Akhtar, no run

Tahir to Vilas, 1 run

Tahir to Hafeez, CAUGHT

Imran Tahir gets his man. Hafeez’s slow innings comes to an end as he goes for 14 off 22

Tahir to Hafeez, 2 runs

Tahir to Hafeez, no run

Over 11: Lahore Qalandars 87-3

Hafeez cuts it well for four in that five-run over

Afridi to Hafeez, 1 run

Afridi to Hafeez, no run

Afridi to Hafeez, no run

Afridi to Hafeez, FOUR

Afridi to Hafeez, no run

Afridi to Hafeez, no run

Over 10: Lahore Qalandars 82-3

Lahore falter as wickets fall after opening blitz

Tahir to Vilas, no run

Tahir to Hafeez, 1 run

Tahir to Hafeez, no run

Tahir to Vilas, 1 run

Tahir to Hafeez, 1 run

Tahir to Hafeez, no run

Over 9: Lahore Qalandars 79-3

Two boundaries in that over and Dane Vilas is given out but is saved by the review

Afridi to Hafeez, 1 run

Afridi to Vilas, 1 run

Afridi to Vilas, no run

Afridi to Vilas, FOUR

Afridi to Vilas, FOUR

Afridi to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 8: Lahore Qalandars 68-3

Another good over for Multan. Five runs and a wicket off it

Moeen to Vilas, 2 runs

Moeen to Vilas, no run

Moeen to Hafeez, 1 run

Moeen to Vilas, 1 run

Moeen to Hafeez, 1 run

Moeen to Hafeez, RUN OUT

Lahore are shooting themselves in the foot here. A mix-up leads to a run-out and Ben Dunk has to go back for just three

Over 7: Lahore Qalandars 63-2

Lahore in consolidation mode now. Two runs in that over

Afridi to Dunk, no run

Afridi to Hafeez, 1 run

Afridi to Hafeez, no run

Afridi to Hafeez, no run

Afridi to Hafeez, no run

Afridi to Dunk, 1 run

Over 6: Lahore Qalandars 61-2

Incredible over by Moeen. Eight runs and two wickets in that one

Moeen to Dunk, 1 run

Moeen to Dunk, no run

Moeen to Fakhar, CAUGHT

One brings two. Fakhar Zaman is dismissed soon after Lynn and two new batsmen at the crease now

Moeen to Dunk, 1 run

Moeen to Lynn, CAUGHT

Lynn’s entertaining stint comes to an end. He goes for 39 off 18

Moeen to Lynn, SIX

Over 5: Lahore Qalandars 53-0

Hosts off to a flier as openers go berserk

Tahir to Lynn, 1 run

Tahir to Lynn, SIX

Tahir to Lynn, FOUR

Tahir to Lynn, no run

Tahir to Lynn, no run

Tahir to Fakhar, 1 run

Over 4: Lahore Qalandars 41-0

Lahore off to a flier in front of a packed Gaddafi. Both openers riding their luck a bit but the fans won’t mind

Irfan to Fakhar, 1 run

Irfan to Fakhar, FOUR

Irfan to Lynn, 1 run

Irfan to Lynn, 2 runs

Irfan to Lynn, no run

Irfan to Lynn, FOUR

Over 3: Lahore Qalandars 29-0

Huge over for Lahore as both Lynn and Fakhar hit Tanvir out of the park

Tanvir to Lynn, 1 run

Tanvir to Lynn, SIX

Tanvir to Fakhar, 1 runs

Tanvir to Fakhar, SIX

Tanvir to Fakhar, no run

Tanvir to Fakhar, FOUR

Over 2: Lahore Qalandars 11-0

Two boundaries for Lynn but neither looked convincing

Irfan to Lynn, no run

Irfan to Lynn, FOUR

Irfan to Lynn, FOUR

Irfan to Lynn, no run

Irfan to Lynn, no run

Irfan to Lynn, no run

Over 1: Lahore Qalandars 3-0

Good start for Multan as Sohail Tanvir gives away only three in his first over

Tanvir to Fakhar, no run

Tanvir to Fakhar, no run

Tanvir to Fakhar, no run

Tanvir to Fakhar, wide

Tanvir to Fakhar, no run

Tanvir to Fakhar, 2 runs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Irfan, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir and Zeeshan Ashraf

Lahore Qalandars: Chris Lynn, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Dane Vilas, Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf and Dilbar Hussain.

Multan Sultans have won the toss and are fielding in the fixture.

Earlier, Karachi Kings went off and running with a 10-run win over Peshawar Zalmi. You can recall all the action from that game by clicking here.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second fixture of the day between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

Both sides have won two games apiece in the Punjab derby and will be looking to take the lead in their head-to-head today.