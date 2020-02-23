Live Updates – Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020, Match 6
Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators
Venue: National Stadium of Karachi
Date: February 23
Hosts Karachi Kings welcome defending champions Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium of Karachi on Sunday with the winner set to go top of the PSL table.
Over 6: Quetta Gladiators 41-1 (need 116 more runs to win)
Slow but steady powerplay for Quetta
Jordan to Shehzad, no run
Jordan to Watson, 1 run + RUN OUT
Runouts have been quite popular today. Watson goes and the National Stadium erupts
Jordan to Watson, FOUR
Jordan to Roy, 1 run
Jordan to Watson, 1 run
Jordan to Watson, no run
Over 5: Quetta Gladiators 34-0 (need 123 more runs to win)
Quetta openers solid in tricky chase
Umaid to Watson, no run
Umaid to Watson, no run
Umaid to Watson, 1 run
Umaid to Watson, FOUR
Umaid to Roy, 1 run
Umaid to Roy, no run
Over 4: Quetta Gladiators 28-0 (need 129 more runs to win)
Ball coming onto the bat of the Quetta batsmen nicely here in Karachi
Amir to Roy, 1 run
Amir to Roy, FOUR
Amir to Watson, 1 run
Amir to Roy, 1 run
Amir to Roy, 2 runs
Amir to Roy, no run
Over 3: Quetta Gladiators 19-0 (need 138 more runs to win)
Dangerous to stray down Watson’s pads. Imad is swept for six but does well to give only seven in the over
Imad to Watson, no run
Imad to Watson, no run
Imad to Watson, SIX
Imad to Watson, no run
Imad to Watson, no run
Imad to Roy, 1 run
Over 2: Quetta Gladiators 12-0 (need 145 more runs to win)
Watson flicks Amir off his legs for a big six
Amir to Roy, 1 run
Amir to Watson, 1 run
Amir to Watson, SIX
Amir to Watson, no run
Amir to Watson, no run
Amir to Watson, no run
Over 1: Quetta Gladiators 4-0 (need 153 more runs to win)
Imad takes the new ball today and starts well. Just four singles off his first over
Imad to Roy, no run
Imad to Watson, 1 run
Imad to Watson, no run
Imad to Roy, 1 run
Imad to Watson, 1 run
Imad Wasim to Roy, 1 run
Over 20: Karachi Kings 156-9
Karachi finish strong to set Quetta 157 to win
Hasnain to Iftikhar, CAUGHT
Hasnain to Iftikhar, SIX
Hasnain to Amir, 1 run
Hasnain to Umaid, BOWLED
Umaid hits Hasnain for two fours but misses the third and it smashes into the stumps
Hasnain to Umaid, FOUR
Hasnain to Umaid, FOUR
Over 19: Karachi Kings 141-7
Good over for Karachi. They lose Jordan but get 16 runs off it
Mills to Iftikhar, FOUR
Mills to Umaid, 1 run
Mills to Jordan, CAUGHT
Jordan mishits a pull and gives Mills a simple catch but will be happy with his brief cameo
Mills to Jordan, SIX
Mills to Jordan, FOUR
Mills to Iftikhar, 1 runs
Over 18: Karachi Kings 125-6
Naseem finishes his four overs for 0-23. Great bowling from the youngster, who is lucky to not get a wicket
Naseem to Jordan, no run
Naseem to Jordan, 4 leg byes
Naseem to Jordan, 2 runs
Naseem to Iftikhar, 1 leg bye
Naseem to Iftikhar, FOUR
Naseem to Jordan, 1 run
Over 17: Karachi Kings 113-6
Just three runs from Mills’ over. Karachi just cannot get bat on ball properly
Mills to Jordan, 1 run
Mills to Jordan, no run
Mills to Iftikhar, RUN OUT
Karachi are crumbling. Imad is runout smartly by Sarfaraz as he tries to sneak a single
Mills to Imad, 1 run
Mills to Imad, no run
Mills to Iftikhar, 1 run
Over 16: Karachi Kings 110-5
Naseem is edged for four first ball but does well from there
Naseem to Imad, no run
Naseem to Iftikhar, 1 bye
Naseem to Iftikhar, no run
Naseem to Imad, 1 run
Naseem to Imad, no run
Naseem to Imad, FOUR
Over 15: Karachi Kings 104-5
Karachi struggling to get going as Quetta apply shackles
Sohail to Iftikhar, 2 runs
Sohail to Iftikhar, no run
Sohail to Iftikhar, 2 runs
Sohail to Imad, 1 run
Sohail to Iftikhar, 1 run
Sohail to Imad, 1 leg bye
Over 14: Karachi Kings 97-5
Hasnain has been great today as well, combining pace with accuracy
Hasnain to Imad, 1 run
Hasnain to Imad, no run
Hasnain to Hales, CAUGHT
And now Hales goes. Karachi in deep trouble now
Hasnain to Iftikhar, 1 run
Hasnain to Iftikhar, 2 runs
Hasnain to Hales, 1 run
Hasnain to Hales, wide
Over 13: Karachi Kings 91-4
Only five runs of that over. Quetta are keeping Karachi in check
Sohail to Hales, 1 run
Sohail to Hales, 2 runs
Sohail to Iftikhar, 1 run
Sohail to Iftikhar, no run
Sohail to Hales, 1 run
Sohail to Hales, no run
Over 12: Karachi Kings 86-4
Hales pulls Hasnain for a maximum but Chadwick is runout off the final delivery
Hasnain to Walton, RUN OUT
Chadwick with a brainfade and is needlessly runout
Hasnain to Hales, 1 run
Hasnain to Hales, no run
Hasnain to Hales, SIX
Hasnain to Walton, 1 run
Hasnain to Walton, no run
Over 11: Karachi Kings 78-3
Great over by Sohail, who dismissed Delport with a great slower delivery
Sohail to Walton, 1 leg bye
Sohail to Hales, 1 run
Sohail to Delport, CAUGHT
The dangerous Delport goes. Almost a collision in the deep but Nawaz hangs on
Sohail to Delport, no run
Sohail to Delport, 2 runs
Sohail to Hales, 1 run
Over 10: Karachi Kings 73-2
Delport looks to force initiative as Karachi seek momentum
Nawaz to Delport, 2 runs
Nawaz to Hales, 1 run
Nawaz to Hales, no run
Nawaz to Delport, 1 run
Nawaz to Hales, 1 run
Nawaz to Delport, 1 run
Over 9: Karachi Kings 67-2
Anwar Ali goes for 14 as Delport pulls him for a maximum that is almost caught in the deep by Sohail
Anwar to Delport, 1 run
Anwar to Delport, SIX
Anwar to Hales, 1 run
Anwar to Delport, 1 run
Anwar to Delport, FOUR
Anwar to Hales, 1 run
Over 8: Karachi Kings 53-2
Nawaz has a wicket in his first over as Sharjeel hits it straight back to him for a simple caught and bold
Nawaz to Delport, FOUR
Nawaz to Hales, 1 run
Nawaz to Delport, 1 run
Nawaz to Sharjeel, CAUGHT
Sharjeel’s troubled innings comes to a close. He goes for six off 12
Nawaz to Hales, 1 run
Nawaz to Sharjeel, 1 run
Over 7: Karachi Kings 45-1
Anwar Ali into the attack and five singles in his first over
Anwar to Sharjeel, 1 run
Anwar to Hales, 1 run
Anwar to Hales, no run
Anwar to Sharjeel, 1 run
Anwar to Hales, 1 run
Anwar to Sharjeel, 1 run
Over 6: Karachi Kings 40-1
That has been Quetta’s powerplay
Hasnain to Hales, 2 runs
Hasnain to Hales, no run
Hasnain to Sharjeel, 1 run
Hasnain to Hales, 1 run
Hasnain to Hales, no run
Hasnain to Sharjeel, 1 run
Over 5: Karachi Kings 35-1
Quetta keep Karachi in check as Babar falls
Mills to Hales, FOUR
Mills to Hales, no run
Mills to Babar, BOWLED
Babar goes as he plays on a Tymal Mills yorker onto his stumps
Mills to Babar, no run
Mills to Babar, no run
Mills to Babar, no run
Over 4: Karachi Kings 31-0
Quetta review but ultra edge isn’t working. They believe they had Babar and the visitors are furious
Naseem to Sharjeel, no run
Naseem to Babar, 1 run
Naseem to Babar, no run
Naseem to Babar, no run
Naseem to Babar, no run
Naseem to Babar, FOUR
Over 3: Karachi Kings 26-0
Babar is dealing in straight drives. Tymal Mills is hit for another boundary as Karachi start strong
Mills to Sharjeel, no run
Mills to Sharjeel, no run
Mills to Babar, 1 run
Mills to Babar, 2 runs
Mills to Babar, FOUR
Mills to Babar, no run
Over 2: Karachi Kings 19-0
Babar edges Naseem for four before he strays down Sharjeel’s legside and he flicks it for four
Naseem to Sharjeel, 4 leg byes
Naseem to Babar, 1 run
Naseem to Babar, wide
Naseem to Babar, no run
Naseem to Babar, no run
Naseem to Babar, no run
Naseem to Babar, FOUR
Over 1: Karachi Kings 9-0
Babar with two superb straight drives to get Karachi going
Sohail to Sharjeel, no run
Sohail to Babar, 1 run
Sohail to Babar, FOUR
Sohail to Babar, FOUR
Sohail to Babar, no run
Sohail to Babar, no run
Karachi Kings have won the toss and are batting first
Karachi Kings started their account on a winning note after beating finalists Peshawar Zalmi.
Quetta Gladiators started off their campaign with a victory over two-time winners Islamabad United but lost to Peshawar Zalmi in a rematch of last year’s final.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the fixture between hosts Karachi Kings and defending champions Quetta Gladiators.
Quetta have the head-to-head advantage over Karachi. The Gladiators have played eight games against the Kings and have won five of them.