Live Updates – Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020, Match 6

Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

Venue: National Stadium of Karachi

Date: February 23

Hosts Karachi Kings welcome defending champions Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium of Karachi on Sunday with the winner set to go top of the PSL table.

LIVE UPDATES

QUETTA GLADIATORS

Over 6: Quetta Gladiators 41-1 (need 116 more runs to win)

Slow but steady powerplay for Quetta

Jordan to Shehzad, no run

Jordan to Watson, 1 run + RUN OUT

Runouts have been quite popular today. Watson goes and the National Stadium erupts

Jordan to Watson, FOUR

Jordan to Roy, 1 run

Jordan to Watson, 1 run

Jordan to Watson, no run

Over 5: Quetta Gladiators 34-0 (need 123 more runs to win)

Quetta openers solid in tricky chase

Umaid to Watson, no run

Umaid to Watson, no run

Umaid to Watson, 1 run

Umaid to Watson, FOUR

Umaid to Roy, 1 run

Umaid to Roy, no run

Over 4: Quetta Gladiators 28-0 (need 129 more runs to win)

Ball coming onto the bat of the Quetta batsmen nicely here in Karachi

Amir to Roy, 1 run

Amir to Roy, FOUR

Amir to Watson, 1 run

Amir to Roy, 1 run

Amir to Roy, 2 runs

Amir to Roy, no run

Over 3: Quetta Gladiators 19-0 (need 138 more runs to win)

Dangerous to stray down Watson’s pads. Imad is swept for six but does well to give only seven in the over

Imad to Watson, no run

Imad to Watson, no run

Imad to Watson, SIX

Imad to Watson, no run

Imad to Watson, no run

Imad to Roy, 1 run

Over 2: Quetta Gladiators 12-0 (need 145 more runs to win)

Watson flicks Amir off his legs for a big six

Amir to Roy, 1 run

Amir to Watson, 1 run

Amir to Watson, SIX

Amir to Watson, no run

Amir to Watson, no run

Amir to Watson, no run

Over 1: Quetta Gladiators 4-0 (need 153 more runs to win)

Imad takes the new ball today and starts well. Just four singles off his first over

Imad to Roy, no run

Imad to Watson, 1 run

Imad to Watson, no run

Imad to Roy, 1 run

Imad to Watson, 1 run

Imad Wasim to Roy, 1 run

KARACHI KINGS

Over 20: Karachi Kings 156-9

Karachi finish strong to set Quetta 157 to win

Hasnain to Iftikhar, CAUGHT

Hasnain to Iftikhar, SIX

Hasnain to Amir, 1 run

Hasnain to Umaid, BOWLED

Umaid hits Hasnain for two fours but misses the third and it smashes into the stumps

Hasnain to Umaid, FOUR

Hasnain to Umaid, FOUR

Over 19: Karachi Kings 141-7

Good over for Karachi. They lose Jordan but get 16 runs off it

Mills to Iftikhar, FOUR

Mills to Umaid, 1 run

Mills to Jordan, CAUGHT

Jordan mishits a pull and gives Mills a simple catch but will be happy with his brief cameo

Mills to Jordan, SIX

Mills to Jordan, FOUR

Mills to Iftikhar, 1 runs

Over 18: Karachi Kings 125-6

Naseem finishes his four overs for 0-23. Great bowling from the youngster, who is lucky to not get a wicket

Naseem to Jordan, no run

Naseem to Jordan, 4 leg byes

Naseem to Jordan, 2 runs

Naseem to Iftikhar, 1 leg bye

Naseem to Iftikhar, FOUR

Naseem to Jordan, 1 run

Over 17: Karachi Kings 113-6

Just three runs from Mills’ over. Karachi just cannot get bat on ball properly

Mills to Jordan, 1 run

Mills to Jordan, no run

Mills to Iftikhar, RUN OUT

Karachi are crumbling. Imad is runout smartly by Sarfaraz as he tries to sneak a single

Mills to Imad, 1 run

Mills to Imad, no run

Mills to Iftikhar, 1 run

Over 16: Karachi Kings 110-5

Naseem is edged for four first ball but does well from there

Naseem to Imad, no run

Naseem to Iftikhar, 1 bye

Naseem to Iftikhar, no run

Naseem to Imad, 1 run

Naseem to Imad, no run

Naseem to Imad, FOUR

Over 15: Karachi Kings 104-5

Karachi struggling to get going as Quetta apply shackles

Sohail to Iftikhar, 2 runs

Sohail to Iftikhar, no run

Sohail to Iftikhar, 2 runs

Sohail to Imad, 1 run

Sohail to Iftikhar, 1 run

Sohail to Imad, 1 leg bye

Over 14: Karachi Kings 97-5

Hasnain has been great today as well, combining pace with accuracy

Hasnain to Imad, 1 run

Hasnain to Imad, no run

Hasnain to Hales, CAUGHT

And now Hales goes. Karachi in deep trouble now

Hasnain to Iftikhar, 1 run

Hasnain to Iftikhar, 2 runs

Hasnain to Hales, 1 run

Hasnain to Hales, wide

Over 13: Karachi Kings 91-4

Only five runs of that over. Quetta are keeping Karachi in check

Sohail to Hales, 1 run

Sohail to Hales, 2 runs

Sohail to Iftikhar, 1 run

Sohail to Iftikhar, no run

Sohail to Hales, 1 run

Sohail to Hales, no run

Over 12: Karachi Kings 86-4

Hales pulls Hasnain for a maximum but Chadwick is runout off the final delivery

Hasnain to Walton, RUN OUT

Chadwick with a brainfade and is needlessly runout

Hasnain to Hales, 1 run

Hasnain to Hales, no run

Hasnain to Hales, SIX

Hasnain to Walton, 1 run

Hasnain to Walton, no run

Over 11: Karachi Kings 78-3

Great over by Sohail, who dismissed Delport with a great slower delivery

Sohail to Walton, 1 leg bye

Sohail to Hales, 1 run

Sohail to Delport, CAUGHT

The dangerous Delport goes. Almost a collision in the deep but Nawaz hangs on

Sohail to Delport, no run

Sohail to Delport, 2 runs

Sohail to Hales, 1 run

Over 10: Karachi Kings 73-2

Delport looks to force initiative as Karachi seek momentum

Nawaz to Delport, 2 runs

Nawaz to Hales, 1 run

Nawaz to Hales, no run

Nawaz to Delport, 1 run

Nawaz to Hales, 1 run

Nawaz to Delport, 1 run

Over 9: Karachi Kings 67-2

Anwar Ali goes for 14 as Delport pulls him for a maximum that is almost caught in the deep by Sohail

Anwar to Delport, 1 run

Anwar to Delport, SIX

Anwar to Hales, 1 run

Anwar to Delport, 1 run

Anwar to Delport, FOUR

Anwar to Hales, 1 run

Over 8: Karachi Kings 53-2

Nawaz has a wicket in his first over as Sharjeel hits it straight back to him for a simple caught and bold

Nawaz to Delport, FOUR

Nawaz to Hales, 1 run

Nawaz to Delport, 1 run

Nawaz to Sharjeel, CAUGHT

Sharjeel’s troubled innings comes to a close. He goes for six off 12

Nawaz to Hales, 1 run

Nawaz to Sharjeel, 1 run

Over 7: Karachi Kings 45-1

Anwar Ali into the attack and five singles in his first over

Anwar to Sharjeel, 1 run

Anwar to Hales, 1 run

Anwar to Hales, no run

Anwar to Sharjeel, 1 run

Anwar to Hales, 1 run

Anwar to Sharjeel, 1 run

Over 6: Karachi Kings 40-1

That has been Quetta’s powerplay

Hasnain to Hales, 2 runs

Hasnain to Hales, no run

Hasnain to Sharjeel, 1 run

Hasnain to Hales, 1 run

Hasnain to Hales, no run

Hasnain to Sharjeel, 1 run

Over 5: Karachi Kings 35-1

Quetta keep Karachi in check as Babar falls

Mills to Hales, FOUR

Mills to Hales, no run

Mills to Babar, BOWLED

Babar goes as he plays on a Tymal Mills yorker onto his stumps

Mills to Babar, no run

Mills to Babar, no run

Mills to Babar, no run

Over 4: Karachi Kings 31-0

Quetta review but ultra edge isn’t working. They believe they had Babar and the visitors are furious

Naseem to Sharjeel, no run

Naseem to Babar, 1 run

Naseem to Babar, no run

Naseem to Babar, no run

Naseem to Babar, no run

Naseem to Babar, FOUR

Over 3: Karachi Kings 26-0

Babar is dealing in straight drives. Tymal Mills is hit for another boundary as Karachi start strong

Mills to Sharjeel, no run

Mills to Sharjeel, no run

Mills to Babar, 1 run

Mills to Babar, 2 runs

Mills to Babar, FOUR

Mills to Babar, no run

Over 2: Karachi Kings 19-0

Babar edges Naseem for four before he strays down Sharjeel’s legside and he flicks it for four

Naseem to Sharjeel, 4 leg byes

Naseem to Babar, 1 run

Naseem to Babar, wide

Naseem to Babar, no run

Naseem to Babar, no run

Naseem to Babar, no run

Naseem to Babar, FOUR

Over 1: Karachi Kings 9-0

Babar with two superb straight drives to get Karachi going

Sohail to Sharjeel, no run

Sohail to Babar, 1 run

Sohail to Babar, FOUR

Sohail to Babar, FOUR

Sohail to Babar, no run

Sohail to Babar, no run

Karachi Kings have won the toss and are batting first

Karachi Kings started their account on a winning note after beating finalists Peshawar Zalmi.

Quetta Gladiators started off their campaign with a victory over two-time winners Islamabad United but lost to Peshawar Zalmi in a rematch of last year’s final.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the fixture between hosts Karachi Kings and defending champions Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta have the head-to-head advantage over Karachi. The Gladiators have played eight games against the Kings and have won five of them.