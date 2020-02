Live Updates – Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 5, Match 2

Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

Date: February 21

Venue: National Stadium of Karachi

The second fixture of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) between hosts Karachi Kings and 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi is underway at the National Stadium of Karachi.

LIVE UPDATES

KARACHI KINGS

Over 8: Karachi Kings 72-1

Sammy is changing his bowlers around but to little success. Dawson pitches it short and is dispatched for four

Dawson to Delport, no run

Dawson to Delport, FOUR

Dawson to Babar, 1 run

Dawson to Delport, 1 run

Dawson to Babar, 1 run

Dawson to Babar, 2 runs

Over 7: Karachi Kings 63-1

Leg-spinner Mohsin into the attack and he gives six singles in his first-ever PSL over

Mohsin to Babar, 1 run

Mohsin to Delport, 1 run

Mohsin to Babar, 1 run

Mohsin to Delport, 1 run

Mohsin to Babar, 1 run

Mohsin to Delport, 1 run

Over 6: Karachi Kings 57-1

Poor start for Wahab, who goes for 17 in his first over. That was definitely Karachi’s powerplay

Wahab to Delport, 1 run

Wahab to Delport, FOUR

Wahab to Babar, 1 run

Wahab to Babar, wide

Wahab to Babar, no run

Wahab to Babar, FOUR

Wahab to Babar, FOUR

Wahab to Babar, no ball

Wahab to Babar, no ball

Over 5: Karachi Kings 40-1

Solid start for Karachi as Sharjeel makes return

Malik to Babar, 1 run

Malik to Delport, 1 run

Malik to Babar, 1 run

Malik to Babar, no run

Malik to Delport, 1 run

Malik to Delport, FOUR

Over 4: Karachi Kings 32-1

Babar with a trademark caress through covers for four off the final delivery

Rahat to Babar, FOUR

Rahat to Babar, no run

Rahat to Babar, no run

Rahat to Babar, wide

Rahat to Delport, 1 run

Rahat to Delport, no run

Rahat to Babar, 1 run

Over 3: Karachi Kings 25-1

Eventful over. Sharjeel smashes Hasan for two sixes but the bowler has the last laugh as he gets his man

Hasan to Sharjeel, CAUGHT

Sharjeel’s first innings back ends with him making 19 off 11 but he did show glimpses of what he can do with those two sixes

Hasan to Sharjeel, no run

Hasan to Sharjeel, SIX

Hasan to Sharjeel, SIX

Hasan to Babar, 1 run

Hasan to Sharjeel, 1 leg bye

Over 2: Karachi Kings 11-0

Sharjeel has lift off. A typical slashed cut gets him a boundary

Rahat to Sharjeel, 1 run

Rahat to Sharjeel, no run

Rahat to Babar, 1 run

Rahat to Sharjeel, 1 run

Rahat to Sharjeel, FOUR

Rahat to Sharjeel, no run

Over 1: Karachi Kings 4-0

Couple of close run-out calls as Babar and Sharjeel struggle between the wickets

Hasan to Babar, 2 runs

Hasan to Sharjeel, 1 run

Hasan to Babar, 1 run

Hasan to Babar, no run

Hasan to Babar, no run

Hasan to Babar, no run

Karachi Kings: Chadwick Walton, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan and Arshad Iqbal.

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Mohammad Mohsin, Shoaib Malik, Darren Sammy, Liam Dawson, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Rahat Ali.

Peshawar Zalmi have sent Karachi Kings to bat first.

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators got their campaign off and running by picking up a three-wicket win over two-time winners Islamabad United in the opening game. You can recall all the action from that game by clicking here.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the PSL 2020 fixture between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi.

Darren Sammy’s unit have an impressive record over Imad Wasim’s men, having won eight of their 10 fixtures and losing just twice.