Saturday, February 29, 2020  | 4 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Rain washes out Islamabad-Peshawar fixture in Rawalpindi

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Rain washes out Islamabad-Peshawar fixture in Rawalpindi

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was been abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

LIVE UPDATES

The fixture has been abandoned due to rain.

Earlier, Multan Sultans clinched a comfortable 30-run win over defending champions Quetta Gladiators. You can recall the action of that game by clicking here.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Islamabad United -Peshawar Zalmi fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad United pakistan super league Peshawar Zalmi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 5, PSL 2020, Pakistan Super League 5, Pakistan Super League 2020, IU, PZ, #PSL5, #PSL2020, #PSLV, MSvQG, psl live update, psl match, psl 5 2020, Rawalpindi PSL match, IU vs PZ live update, IU vs PZ psl 5, live update, live update psl 5, live update score psl 5
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Peshawar Zalmi claim comfortable 16-run win over Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi claim comfortable 16-run win over Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans triumph over Peshawar Zalmi in backyard
Multan Sultans triumph over Peshawar Zalmi in backyard
Cutting inspires Quetta Gladiators to victory over Islamabad United
Cutting inspires Quetta Gladiators to victory over Islamabad United
Quetta Gladiators claim five-wicket win over Karachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators claim five-wicket win over Karachi Kings
Islamabad United win thriller against Lahore Qalandars in final over
Islamabad United win thriller against Lahore Qalandars in final over
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.