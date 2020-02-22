Live Updates – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League, Match 5

Fixture: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: February 22

Two-time winners Islamabad United are squaring off against Multan Sultans in the fifth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Over 8: Multan Sultans 61-1

The two England players will be looking to anchor the side

Amad to Vince, 1 run

Amad to Moeen, 1 run

Amad to Moeen, no run

Amad to Vince, 1 run

Amad to Vince, FOUR

Amad to Moeen, 1 run

Over 7: Multan Sultans 53-1

Not a brilliant start by the skipper as he goes for 11 in his first

Shadab to Vince, FOUR

Shadab to Moeen, 1 run

Shadab to Moeen, FOUR

Shadab to Moeen, no run

Shadab to Vince, 1 run

Shadab to Moeen, 1 run

Over 6: Multan Sultans 42-1

Islamabad with the breakthrough just at the end of the powerplay

Ashraf to Moeen, 1 run

Ashraf to Masood, CAUGHT

Faheem has the last laugh as Shan finds the fielder

Ashraf to Masood, FOUR

Ashraf to Vince, 1 run

Ashraf to Masood, 1 run

Ashraf to Masood, FOUR

Over 5: Multan Sultans 31-0

Multan openers solid but circumspect in early stages

Musa to Vince, FOUR

Musa to Vince, FOUR

Musa to Masood, 1 run

Musa to Masood, no run

Musa to Vince, 1 leg bye

Musa to Masood, 1 run

Over 4: Multan Sultans 20-0

Akif to Masood, 1 run

Akif to Masood, FOUR

Akif to Masood, no run

Akif to Vince, 1 leg bye

Akif to Vince, FOUR

Akif to Vince, no run

Over 3: Multan Sultans 10-0

Multan are struggling to get going. They are yet to get a boundary after three overs

Musa to Vince, 1 run

Musa to Masood, 1 run

Musa to Masood, no run

Musa to Masood, no run

Musa to Vince, 1 run

Musa to Vince, no run

Over 2: Multan Sultans 7-0

Another tight over and Shan is almost run-out too but Shadab somehow misses the stumps from close range

Akif to Vince, 1 run

Akif to Vince, no run

Akif to Masood, 1 run

Akif to Vince, 1 leg bye

Akif to Vince, no run

Akif to Masood, 1 run

Over 1: Multan Sultans 3-0

Good start for Islamabad as Musa gives only three runs

Musa to Masood, 1 run

Musa to Vince, 1 run

Musa to Masood, 1 run

Musa to Masood, no run

Musa to Masood, no run

Musa to Masood, no run

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa and Akif Javed

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir and Mohammad Irfan.

Islamabad United have elected to field

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi had claimed a comfortable six-wicket win over defending champions Quetta Gladiators in the first game of the day thanks to a century by Kamran Akmal. You can catch the action from that fixture by clicking here.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the fixture between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.