Live Updates – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans – PSL 5

Posted: Feb 22, 2020
Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Tournament: Pakistan Super League, Match 5
Fixture: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date: February 22

Two-time winners Islamabad United are squaring off against Multan Sultans in the fifth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 8: Multan Sultans 61-1
The two England players will be looking to anchor the side
Amad to Vince, 1 run
Amad to Moeen, 1 run
Amad to Moeen, no run
Amad to Vince, 1 run
Amad to Vince, FOUR
Amad to Moeen, 1 run

Over 7: Multan Sultans 53-1
Not a brilliant start by the skipper as he goes for 11 in his first
Shadab to Vince, FOUR
Shadab to Moeen, 1 run
Shadab to Moeen, FOUR
Shadab to Moeen, no run
Shadab to Vince, 1 run
Shadab to Moeen, 1 run

Over 6: Multan Sultans 42-1
Islamabad with the breakthrough just at the end of the powerplay
Ashraf to Moeen, 1 run
Ashraf to Masood, CAUGHT
Faheem has the last laugh as Shan finds the fielder
Ashraf to Masood, FOUR
Ashraf to Vince, 1 run
Ashraf to Masood, 1 run
Ashraf to Masood, FOUR

Over 5: Multan Sultans 31-0
Multan openers solid but circumspect in early stages
Musa to Vince, FOUR
Musa to Vince, FOUR
Musa to Masood, 1 run
Musa to Masood, no run
Musa to Vince, 1 leg bye
Musa to Masood, 1 run

Over 4: Multan Sultans 20-0
Akif to Masood, 1 run
Akif to Masood, FOUR
Akif to Masood, no run
Akif to Vince, 1 leg bye
Akif to Vince, FOUR
Akif to Vince, no run

Over 3: Multan Sultans 10-0
Multan are struggling to get going. They are yet to get a boundary after three overs
Musa to Vince, 1 run
Musa to Masood, 1 run
Musa to Masood, no run
Musa to Masood, no run
Musa to Vince, 1 run
Musa to Vince, no run

Over 2: Multan Sultans 7-0
Another tight over and Shan is almost run-out too but Shadab somehow misses the stumps from close range
Akif to Vince, 1 run
Akif to Vince, no run
Akif to Masood, 1 run
Akif to Vince, 1 leg bye
Akif to Vince, no run
Akif to Masood, 1 run

Over 1: Multan Sultans 3-0
Good start for Islamabad as Musa gives only three runs
Musa to Masood, 1 run
Musa to Vince, 1 run
Musa to Masood, 1 run
Musa to Masood, no run
Musa to Masood, no run
Musa to Masood, no run

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa and Akif Javed

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir and Mohammad Irfan.

Islamabad United have elected to field

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi had claimed a comfortable six-wicket win over defending champions Quetta Gladiators in the first game of the day thanks to a century by Kamran Akmal. You can catch the action from that fixture by clicking here.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the fixture between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

MOST READ
