Live Updates – Pakistan vs India – U19 CWC semi-final

Fixture: Pakistan vs India

Tournament: ICC U19 Cricket World Cup semi-final

Date: February 4, 2020

Venue: Potchefstroom, South Africa

The U19 Cricket World Cup semi-final between Pakistan and defending champions India is underway in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday.

LIVE UPDATES

PAKISTAN

Over 12: Pakistan 45-2

Akash Singh into the attack now and he gives away three runs

Akash Singh to Rohail Nazir, no run

Akash Singh to Rohail Nazir, 2 runs

Akash Singh to Rohail Nazir, no run

Akash Singh to Rohail Nazir, no run

Akash Singh to Rohail Nazir, no run

Akash Singh to Haider Ali, 1 run

Over 11: Pakistan 42-2

Skipper Rohail Nazir gets his first boundary in that over. Pakistan need these two to stay out there in the middle for some time to come

Ravi Bishnoi to Haider Ali, 1 run

Ravi Bishnoi to Rohail Nazir, 1 run

Ravi Bishnoi to Rohail Nazir, no run

Ravi Bishnoi to Rohail Nazir, FOUR

Ravi Bishnoi to Rohail Nazir, no run

Ravi Bishnoi to Rohail Nazir, no run

Over 10: Pakistan 35-2

Pakistan in trouble after poor start

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, no run

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, no run

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, wide

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, no run

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, no run

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, no run

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, no run

Over 9: Pakistan 35-2

Another successful over for India so far

Ravi Bishnoi to Rohail Nazir, no run

Ravi Bishnoi to Rohail Nazir, wide

Ravi Bishnoi to Fahad Munir, CAUGHT

Fahad Munir’s troubled stay at the crease comes to an end. He played 16 balls without making a single run

Ravi Bishnoi to Fahad Munir, no run

Ravi Bishnoi to Haider Ali, 1 run

Ravi Bishnoi to Haider Ali, no run

Ravi Bishnoi to Haider Ali, no run

Over 8: Pakistan 33-1

Mishra has been superb so far. Another one-run over from him

Sushant Mishra to Fahad Munir, no run

Sushant Mishra to Fahad Munir, no run

Sushant Mishra to Fahad Munir, no run

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, 1 run

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, no run

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, no run

Over 7: Pakistan 32-1

Haider Ali lofts it over the in-field and gets himself a boundary as spin comes into the attack

Ravi Bishnoi to Haider Ali, 1 run

Ravi Bishnoi to Haider Ali, no run

Ravi Bishnoi to Haider Ali, FOUR

Ravi Bishnoi to Haider Ali, no run

Ravi Bishnoi to Haider Ali, no run

Ravi Bishnoi to Haider Ali, no run

Over 6: Pakistan 27-1

Solid over by Mishrah. Just the one wide followed by six dots to Fahad, who is yet to get off the mark

Sushant Mishra to Fahad Munir, no run

Sushant Mishra to Fahad Munir, no run

Sushant Mishra to Fahad Munir, no run

Sushant Mishra to Fahad Munir, no run

Sushant Mishra to Fahad Munir, no run

Sushant Mishra to Fahad Munir, no run

Sushant Mishra to Fahad Munir, wide

Over 5: Pakistan 26-1

Haider Ali with two boundaries in that over

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, FOUR

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, no run

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, FOUR

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, wide

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, no run

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, no run

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, no run

Over 4: Pakistan 17-1

Six runs in that eventful over that saw Haider Ali receive treatment to his shoulder after being struck there

Sushant Mishra to Fahad Munir, no run

Sushant Mishra to Fahad Munir, no run

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, 1 run

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, no run

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, FOUR

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, wide

Sushant Mishra to Haider Ali, no run

Over 3: Pakistan 11-1

Pakistan struggling to get bat on ball at the moment. Two runs off that over, one of them being a leg-bye

Kartik Tyagi to Fahad Munir, no run

Kartik Tyagi to Fahad Munir, no run

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, 1 run

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, no run

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, no run

Kartik Tyagi to Fahad Munir, 1 bye

Over 2: Pakistan 9-1

India are off to a great start here. Pakistan batsmen looking nervous

Sushant Mishra to Mohammad Huraira, CAUGHT

India have the breakthrough. Huraira goes for the pull and skies it straight up. He had made 64 in the last game

Sushant Mishra to Mohammad Huraira, wide

Sushant Mishra to Mohammad Huraira, no run

Sushant Mishra to Mohammad Huraira, no run

Sushant Mishra to Mohammad Huraira, no run

Sushant Mishra to Mohammad Huraira, no run

Sushant Mishra to Mohammad Huraira, FOUR

Over 1: Pakistan 4-0

Good start for India and Tyagi. A lucky inside edge gets Pakistan four runs in that over

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, no run

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, no run

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, no run

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, FOUR

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, no run

Kartik Tyagi to Haider Ali, no run

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh

Pakistan XI: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (captain and wicketkeeper), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Amir Ali and Mohammad Amir Khan.

Pakistan have won the toss and are batting first

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the U19 Cricket World Cup semi-final at Potchefstroom.

India, on the other hand, have been on top of their game and have won all of their round-robin stage matches. They triumphed over Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand. before defeating Australia in the quarter-finals.

Pakistan beat Scotland and Zimbabwe in the round-robin stage before their fixture against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain. They then went on to eliminate Afghanistan in the quarter-final.

The two sides are both undefeated in the tournament and will be looking to add to their already impressive tally of U19 World Cups, with Pakistan having won two and India four.

India have the recent head-to-head advantage over Pakistan, having won four of their previous five encounters, but the Men in Green have five wins as compared to India’s four in their nine encounters at this level.

Pakistan squad: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir(captain and wicketkeeper), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdul Bangalzai, Muhammad Shehzad and Arish Ali Khan.

India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra.