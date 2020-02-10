Last surviving member of Pakistan’s first Test side passes away

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Hasan, who was the last surviving member of the country’s first-ever Test side, passed away on Monday at the age of 87.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its grief and sorrow over the passing of former Test batsman Waqar Hasan in Karachi this morning,” the cricket board stated in its press release on Monday. “Waqar, born in Amritsar on September 12, 1932, was the last surviving member of the Pakistan’s first-ever Test side that played against India in New Delhi in October 1952. On that tour, Waqar had scores of eight, five (in New Delhi), 23 (in Lucknow), 81, 65 (in Mumbai), 49 (in Chennai) and 29 and 97 (in Kolkata).”

The batsman was part of the side which beat England by 24 runs in 1954 to register their first Test win.

He scored 1,071 Test runs before bidding farewell to his career in 1959. “His only century (189) came against New Zealand at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Lahore in October 1955.”

Hasan served in various administrative roles in the PCB following his retirement.