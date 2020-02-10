Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Last surviving member of Pakistan’s first Test side passes away

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Last surviving member of Pakistan’s first Test side passes away

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Hasan, who was the last surviving member of the country’s first-ever Test side, passed away on Monday at the age of 87.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its grief and sorrow over the passing of former Test batsman Waqar Hasan in Karachi this morning,” the cricket board stated in its press release on Monday. “Waqar, born in Amritsar on September 12, 1932, was the last surviving member of the Pakistan’s first-ever Test side that played against India in New Delhi in October 1952. On that tour, Waqar had scores of eight, five (in New Delhi), 23 (in Lucknow), 81, 65 (in Mumbai), 49 (in Chennai) and 29 and 97 (in Kolkata).”

The batsman was part of the side which beat England by 24 runs in 1954 to register their first Test win.

He scored 1,071 Test runs before bidding farewell to his career in 1959. “His only century (189) came against New Zealand at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Lahore in October 1955.”

Hasan served in various administrative roles in the PCB following his retirement.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Waqar Hasan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
India claim 10-wicket win over Pakistan in U19 World Cup
India claim 10-wicket win over Pakistan in U19 World Cup
Pakistan finish third in U19 Cricket World Cup
Pakistan finish third in U19 Cricket World Cup
Instagram influencer accuses Shadab of threatening to leak her nudes
Instagram influencer accuses Shadab of threatening to leak her nudes
Franchises announce replacement players for PSL 5
Franchises announce replacement players for PSL 5
Haris Rauf guides Melbourne Stars to Big Bash League final
Haris Rauf guides Melbourne Stars to Big Bash League final
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.