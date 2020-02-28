Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
Cricket

Lahore Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf sidelined due to injury

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fast-bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the next two to three matches of the Pakistan Super League matches due to a problem in his right heel.

In a press release issued on Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced that Rauf has been experiencing pain in the inner side of his right heel since Sunday when Lahore Qalandars hosted Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Right-arm pacer Salman Irshad will replace Rauf.

Irshad last played a game for Qalandars in 2018 and comes in as a silver category player.

