Jonassen, Mooney help Australia win women’s T20I tri-series

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo Courtesy: cricketcomau/Twitter

Australia Women beat India by 11 runs to win the tri-nation T20I series on Tuesday.

India, chasing 156, were on course to win the tournament which also featured England until spinner Jess Jonassen spun her side to victory with splendid figures of 5-12 in four overs.

Smriti Mandhana was the only to provide any form of resistance to the Australian side as she struck 66 off 37 balls with 12 boundaries to her name.

Australia, electing to bat first, were helped to 155-6 by an unbeaten 71-run knock by Beth Mooney.

The opener put on a 52-run partnership with Ashleigh Gardner and then stitched 51 runs together with skipper Meg Lanning for the third wicket.   

