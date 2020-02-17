Islamabad United: Players to watch out for in PSL5

Islamabad United are the only Pakistan Super League (PSL) side to win the tournament more than once and will be looking to claim their third title in five years this time around after failing to reach the final last year.

The side have former captain Misbah-ul-Haq at the helm now, with the Pakistan head coach looking to get some more experience under his belt in his first coaching stint at the domestic level.

Here are two players that can help Islamabad win the title:

Luke Ronchi: Both of Islamabad’s title-winning campaigns included strong contributions at the top of the order, with the left-handed Sharjeel impressing in the inaugural campaign before New Zealand’s Ronchi blew away all comers in PSL3.

Ronchi was the top-scorer for Islamabad two years ago, claiming the man-of-the-match award in the final as well as the player-of-the-tournament gong.

His 435 runs, including a 26-ball 52 in the PSL3 final, helped the side to the title and it was no surprise that Islamabad failed to fare that well when Ronchi suffered a slight dip in form last year.

The veteran New Zealand wicketkeeper still managed 319 runs last year and was only outscored by seven other batsmen in the entire tournament. The only Islamabad player to outscore Ronchi was Cameron Delport, who has since left for Karachi Kings.

The 38-year-old hasn’t played a lot of cricket since last year’s PSL but is a consummate professional and will almost certainly be fully fit when the action rolls around.

Dale Steyn: The Islamabad camp seemed delighted at having acquired the South African legend and for good reason.

Steyn is arguably the finest bowler of his generation and has the ability to take wickets on any kind of surface. The 36-year-old is not getting any younger and struggled against England for South Africa, but still remains one of the most feared bowlers in the world.

The pacer has given up the longest format of the game in a bid to prolong his limited-overs career and will be looking to impress in the PSL and Indian Premier League as he bids to feature at the T20I World Cup later this year in Australia.

Steyn still retains the ability to take wickets but what will worry the Islamabad camp is the number of runs he has been leaking of late. The right-armer’s economy rates stand at 9.28 in 2016, 8.42 in 2019 and 9.5 this year. The South African’s experience will be pivotal for Islamabad though, especially considering how shaky their bowling line-up looks.