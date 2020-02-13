International cricket returning to Pakistan, says Kumar Sangakkara

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) chairman and Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara has said every team needs to play at home as his side arrived in Pakistan to play 20 and 50-over games.

Sangakkara was part of the Sri Lankan team that was attacked in Lahore in 2009 but has been vocal about his support for the return of international cricket to Pakistan.

“The best way to send a message to teams is to by playing here,” said Sangakkara. “The messages that we sent out, not just by what we say but what we do, is very important. Security is always a major concern. In Pakistan, the steps that have been taken over the past few years have instilled great amounts of confidence in the cricketing nations beyond the shores of Pakistan.”

The MCC side is set to play 20-over games against Pakistan Super League (PSL) sides Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans among others.

Sangakkara said he was happy to see the international cricket returning to the country.

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan welcomed Sangakkara and his MCC side at the Lahore airport.

Wasim talked about the historic nature of the moment, with the MCC touring the country for the first time in 48 years.